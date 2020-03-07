Global Virtual Private Cloud Market Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2023

Virtual Private Cloud Market – Overview

The Virtual Private Cloud Market is projected to accomplish revenues worth USD 50 Billion while expanding at a CAGR of 26% in the duration of the forecast period

The growing need to operate in an isolated section of the cloud infrastructures globally is expected to spur the demand for virtual private cloud industry. Market reports linked to information and communication technology industry have been offered by Market Research Future which makes reports on other industry verticals that aims to study the current market scenarios better.

Major factors driving the virtual private cloud market are the growing need for low-cost disaster recovery solutions and easy installation. Currently, virtual private cloud is a popular choice among the small and medium enterprises as well as large enterprises.

Virtual private cloud market has been segmented on the basis of delivery model, organization size and vertical. The vertical segment is further bifurcated into BFSI, manufacturing, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, healthcare and government. Growing digitization has led to an increase in cloud-based deployment in healthcare sector. BFSI and telecom sector are investing in cloud-based solutions owing to its security and cost efficiency. Virtual private cloud is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to its cost-effective solutions.

Virtual Private Cloud Market Key player

The eminent contenders in the virtual private cloud market globally are HP (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), NetApp, Inc. (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Red Hat, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Virtual Private Cloud Market Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the virtual private cloud market is carried out on the basis of delivery model, organization size, region and vertical. The segmentation of the delivery model segment of the virtual private cloud market comprises of software delivery model, infrastructure delivery model, platform delivery model, and others. On the basis of organization size, the virtual private cloud market is segmented into small & medium businesses (SMBs), small medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. On the basis of vertical, the virtual private cloud market is segmented into manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, media & entertainment, government, IT & telecommunication, and others. The regions counted in the virtual private cloud market are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of virtual private cloud market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in virtual private cloud market in North America is attributed to the technical advancements and well established infrastructure in that region.

