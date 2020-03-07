Global Vitrified Tiles Market (2019-2023) – Growth, Pricing, Features, Reviews & Comparison of Alternatives

Global Vitrified Tiles Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

The key players of global vitrified tiles market are Ceramica Carmelo Fior Ltda. (Brazil), Lamosa Group (Mexico), Mohawk Industries Inc. (U.S), Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Ceramics (UAE), Siam Cement Group (Thailand), ABK Industrie Ceramiche SpA (Italy), ALTAECO S.p.A. (Italy), PT Arwana Citramulia Tbk (Indonesia), Asian Granito India Ltd. (India) and Casalgrande Padana S.p.A. (Italy).



The Vitrified Tiles market is expected to grow at ~ 4% CAGR during the period 2017 to 2023.

Market Highlights

Rapid growth in the construction sector is one of the major factors driving the vitrified tiles market. High demand for residential and non-residential buildings has a significant impact on the demand for vitrified tiles, as they are used in the flooring and walls of the buildings. Vitrified tiles are often used as a substitute to marble and granite flooring. Also, in addition, increasing population & urbanization, and rising incomes from economic growth boost the demand for the construction market in various regions, which has propelled rapid growth for the vitrified tiles market.

Currently, there are a lot of technological advancements in the production process and product features to achieve competitive edge in manufacturing tiles. New features emerging such as 3D printing, digital printing, anti-microbial glazes, nanotechnology, and water jet technology, have benefitted the vitrified tiles manufacturers. As a result they efficiently produce tiles on a large scale with customization. With the development of smart homes, various innovative thermal tiles such as warmth generating, energy saving, and cooling tiles are also gaining importance, especially in residential buildings. Vitrified tiles currently produced in the market have the above characteristics that make them stand out over other conventional ceramic tiles, thus leading to the market growth.

Global Vitrified Tiles Market has been segmented based on types, end-use and geographies. Based on types the market is segmented into double charged vitrified tiles, full body vitrified tiles, soluble salt vitrified tiles and glazed body vitrified tile. Glazed body vitrified tile is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to high durability and luxurious appearance. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and others. The residential sector is expected to hold a major market share during the forecast period due to increasing population and growth in disposable income.

The global vitrified tiles market is expected to grow at ~ 4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global vitrified tiles market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the vitrified tiles market by its type, by end-user and by region.

By Type

Double Charged Vitrified Tiles

Full Body Vitrified Tiles

Soluble Salt Vitrified Tiles

Glazed Body Vitrified Tile

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Others

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Market Research Analysis

Residential sector, expected to grow at the highest CAGR

Residential sector will dominate the vitrified tiles market. The significant rise in global population, with the development of multibillion dollar luxury and semi-luxury tiles manufacturing industry, will be the major drivers for the growth of residential sector in vitrified tiles market. Also, the growing urbanization with growth in the construction industry and high demand for luxurious flooring tiles, as one of the primary growth factors for residential sector, will lead the vitrified tiles market during the forecast period.

