Global Water based Inks Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2025

Water based Inks Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Water-based inks use water as a solvent base to carry the pigments. These inks contain 60% water or other solvents, 20% resins, 15% colorants, and 5% additives. Key solvent used in water-based inks is water; however, other co-solvents can also be present. Water-based inks are also known as waterborne inks. The drying speed of water-based inks is lower than that of solvent-based inks.

In terms of resin type, the water-based inks market has been divided into acrylic, polyester, maleic, and other, which includes polyurethane and phenolic. Acrylic was a highly attractive segment of the global water-based inks market in 2018 and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, as these resins provides excellent press and shelf-life stability, high gloss, and water resistance.

Based on technology, the global water-based inks market has been divided into flexography, gravure, digital, and others, which includes screen, sheet-fed, and offset. The flexography segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period due to the rise in flexible packaging and printing of tags and labels across the globe. The easy plate-making process used in the flexography technology helps print numerous images with a single template. Additionally, this technology enables printing on a wide variety of surfaces.

In terms of application, the global water-based inks market has been classified into packaging, publication, tags & labels, and others such as decorative and product. The packaging segment accounted for a major share of the global water-based inks market in 2018 due to the rise in demand for these inks in corrugated packaging in the food & beverages industry.

The report includes profiles of major companies operating in the global water-based inks market. The global market is dominated by large-sized players operating in the market. Key players in the market include Sun Chemical Corporation, Flint Group, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, and Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

Global Water-based Inks Market, by Resin Type

Acrylic

Polyester

Maleic

Others (including Polyurethane and Phenolic)

Global Water-based Inks Market, by Technology

Flexography

Gravure

Digital

Others (including Screen Printing, Sheet-fed Printing, and Offset Printing)

Global Water-based Inks Market, by Application

Packaging

Publication

Tags & Labels

Others (including Decorative Printing and Product Printing)

