Global Wealth Management Platform Market Growth, Type, Trends, and Industry Key Players – SS&C, Fiserv, FIS, Profile Softwar, Broadridge | 2025
Wealth Management Platform Market 2019-2025
Description:-
A “Wealth Management Platform” is a software system designed to help people track their investment portfolios and research new investments.
The constant rise in the High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) is expected to be one of the key factors in driving the growth of the wealth management platform market.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the global Wealth Management Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wealth Management Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
SS&C (US)
Fiserv (US)
FIS (US)
Profile Software (UK)
Broadridge (US)
InvestEdge (US)
Temenos (Switzerland)
Finantix (Italy)
SEI Investments Company (US)
Comarch (Poland)
Objectway (Italy)
Dorsum (Hungary)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Human Advisory
Robo Advisory
Hybrid
Market segment by Application, split into
Reporting
Portfolio
Accounting
Trading Management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Wealth Management Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Wealth Management Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
