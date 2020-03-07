ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Grinding Media Market Revenue Growth, Size, and SWOT Analysis by Key Players – Moly-Cop, ME Elecmetal, Magotteaux, AIA Engineering”.



Grinding media is used to finely grind material to a size which allows recovery of the desired contained material. It comes in different forms such as grinding balls, grinding cylpebs, rods or even beads.

Grinding media have a wide range of application in the industries of mining and metallurgy, cement and power plant etc. especially in mining &metallurgy industry, the consumption of the application occupied about 84% share of total amount. The demand for grinding media is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2018-2024. Grinding media industry will usher in a stable growth space.

Global Grinding Media market size will increase to 11400 Million US$ by 2025, from 7790 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Grinding Media.

Moly-Cop

ME Elecmetal

Magotteaux

AIA Engineering

EVRAZ NTMK

Donhad

Scaw

Litzkuhn-Niederwippe

Gerdau

TOYO Grinding Ball

Metso

Longteng Special Steel

Dongyuan Steel Ball

FengXing

Shandong Huamin

Anhui Ruitai

Jianzhen Steel Ball

Oriental Casting and Forging

Jinan Huafu

Zhengxing Grinding Ball

Jinan Daming New Material

Sheng Ye Grinding Ball

Jinchi Steel Ball



Grinding Media Breakdown Data by Type

Forged Grinding Media

High Chrome Cast Grinding Media

Other Cast Grinding Media

Grinding Media Breakdown Data by Application

Chemistry industry

Metallurgy industry

Cement plant

Power plant

Other

Grinding Media Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Grinding Media Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia..

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Grinding Media capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Grinding Media manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

