Growth Outlook: Global Thioamide Market Capacity, Production and Value Forecast 2019-2025

A Thioamide is a functional group with the general structure RCSNRR, where R, R, and R are organic groups. Thioamides are analogous to amides but they exhibit greater multiple bond character along the C-N bond, resulting in a larger rotational barrier. One of the best-known thioamides is thioacetamide, which is used as a source of the sulfide ion and is a building block in heterocyclic chemistry.

In 2017, the global Thioamide market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Thioamide status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Thioamide development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Alchem Synthon Private

Merck

Molbase

Mainchem

Alfa Aesar

Capot Chemical

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Biochemistry

Medicine

Market segment by Application, split into

Thyrotoxicosis Treatment

Enzyme Thyroid Peroxidase Inhibitor

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Thioamide status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Thioamide development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

