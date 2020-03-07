HER2-negative breast cancer Treatment Market 2019: Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2025

Group of diseases that tend to mutate the cells in the body resulting into uncontrolled division of cells forming a mass or lump called as tumor. Cancer is generally named after the body part from where the tumor originates. The breast cancer originates in the milk production glands that are present in breast tissues called to be as lobules and also originate in the ducts that are connected to lobules. Cancer that originates in the lobules are known to be lobular carcinoma while which begins in the ducts is ductal carcinoma. According to the report published by ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology) in 2014, ductal carcinomas contribute to about 75% of all breast cancers. The breast cancer that spreads beyond the ducts or lobules is known to be infiltrating ductal or invasive carcinoma. For invasive cancer, a hospital laboratory test is carried out, wherein HER2 levels are measured particularly, in a sample of breast tissue obtained from a biopsy or surgery.

Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/10203

HER2 is also known to be as ERBB2 which is Erb-B2 receptor tyrosine kinase 2. HER2 or ERBB2, is human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 which plays an important role in view of breast cancer. HER2 or ERBB2 gene is responsible for coding HER2 or ERBB2 proteins which are the receptors on the breast. Three common test employed to test for HER2 levels are chromogenic in situ hybridization (CISH), immunohistochemistry (IHC) and fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH). Depending on the levels of HER2 or ERBB2 in the laboratory test breast cancer is classified as HER2 or ERBB2 positive or HER2 negative breast cancer. In HER2 or ERBB2 receptors in a normal breast maintains growth, division and repairing while in HER2 or ERBB2 positive breast cancer over-expression of HER2 or ERBB2 is seen. In case of HER2 negative breast cancer the levels of HER2 protein is in normal. About 80% of all breast cancers in the U.S are diagnosed as HER2 negative breast cancer, as reported by ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology) in a clinical practice guidelines update published for HER2 negative breast cancer in 2014. HER2-negative breast cancer is most common among patients with metastatic breast cancer.

The treatment for HER2 negative breast cancer includes chemotherapy, radiation, surgery and hormonal or endocrine therapy. Hormonal or endocrine therapy is generally an adjunct therapy given to patients after surgery, chemotherapy or radiation therapy. For treatment of breast cancer receptor testing plays an important role for deciding the treatment for the patient. HER2 negative breast cancer can be ER (Estrogen Receptor) positive if it is tested positive for estrogen receptors; PR (Progesterone Receptor) positive if it is tested positive for progesterone receptor; while breast cancer can be TNBC (Triple Negative Breast Cancer) if there is absence of all three receptors i.e. HER2 or ERBB2, estrogen and progesterone. Generally hormonal therapy is employed for HER2 negative breast cancer. Hormonal therapy works on two basic wherein hormonal drugs or medications that brings down the estrogen level in body or the growth and function of breast cells supported estrogen is blocked. Thus, hormonal therapy is helpful only if the breast cancer cells have hormone receptors that can be targeted in the therapy. But in cases such as TNBC (Triple Negative Breast Cancer) wherein the breast cancer cells are negative for estrogen, progesterone as well as for HER2 (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2), the hormonal therapy is of no use for treatment.

The driver for HER2 negative breast cancer treatment market is the high incidence and growing prevalence of breast cancer in women worldwide. Also there are many drugs in pipeline for the treatment of HER2 negative breast cancer and for treatment of breast cancer in general. While the restraints in HER2 negative breast cancer treatment market is the side effects of treatment such as chemotherapy; there is a threat of reoccurrence of the tumors in majority of treatments; and treatment of cancer requires few or more treatments together which is stressful and expensive for the patient.

Request For TOC @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/10203

The global market for HER2 negative treatment market is segmented on basis of treatment type, and geography:

Segmentation by Treatment type

Chemotherapy

Surgery

Radiation

Hormonal therapy/endocrine therapy Selective estrogen-receptor response modulators (SERMs) Estrogen-receptor downregulators (ERDs) Aromatase inhibitors Luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone agents (LHRHs)



On basis of treatment type the HER2 negative breast cancer treatment market is segmented into chemotherapy, radiation, surgery and hormonal therapy.

On the basis of regional presence, global HER2 negative breast cancer treatment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America (NA), Latin America (LA), Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Some of the major players in global HER2 negative breast cancer treatment market are Array BioPharma, AstraZeneca plc., CELGENE CORPORATION, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., etc.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

The main aim of the report is to:

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.