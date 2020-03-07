Honeymoon Tourism Market Research – Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025
Honeymoon tourism is an important research area in tourism and travel literature because of its increasing economic importance for host destinations and their specific niche market characteristics.
In 2018, the global Honeymoon Tourism market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Honeymoon Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Honeymoon Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Expedia Group
Priceline Group
AAA Travel
HRG North America
American Express Global Business Travel
BCD Travel
Fareportal/Travelong
Corporate Travel Management
Travel and Transport
Travel Leaders Group
China CYTS Tours Holding
Carlson Wagonlit Travel
China Travel
JTB Americas Group
Mountain Travel Sobek
World Travel Inc.
TUI AG
World Travel Holdings
Omega World Travel
Ovation Travel Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
14 days
Market segment by Application, split into
Below 20 Years
20-30 Years
30-40 Years
40-50 Years
Above 50 Years
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Honeymoon Tourism Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 14 days
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Honeymoon Tourism Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Below 20 Years
1.5.3 20-30 Years
1.5.4 30-40 Years
1.5.5 40-50 Years
1.5.6 Above 50 Years
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Honeymoon Tourism Market Size
2.2 Honeymoon Tourism Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Honeymoon Tourism Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Honeymoon Tourism Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Honeymoon Tourism Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Honeymoon Tourism Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Honeymoon Tourism Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Honeymoon Tourism Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Honeymoon Tourism Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Honeymoon Tourism Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Honeymoon Tourism Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Honeymoon Tourism Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Honeymoon Tourism Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Honeymoon Tourism Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Honeymoon Tourism Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Honeymoon Tourism Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Honeymoon Tourism Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Honeymoon Tourism Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Honeymoon Tourism Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Honeymoon Tourism Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Honeymoon Tourism Market Size by Application
……Continued
