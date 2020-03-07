Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) Market – Global Industry Research Report 2019 : EMD Serono Inc, Ferring B.V, Merck & Co. Inc, Fresenius Kabi AG LLC, Scrippslabs, Leebio

Human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) is a female hormone produced by the placenta after implantation of the egg, which is why it can be detected in a few pregnancy tests. In addition, it can be extracted from the urine of pregnant women or produced from cultures of genetically modified cells using recombinant DNA technology.

The major factors that fuel the growth of the market are the rising incidence of infertility issues among men and women, along with the increasing maternity age among women. In addition, the rising preference for hormonal drug therapy supplements the market growth.

The global Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) market is valued at 390 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 620 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

EMD Serono, Inc

Ferring B.V

Merck & Co., Inc

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Fresenius Kabi AG, LLC

Scrippslabs

Leebio

Kamiya Biomedical Company

Sanzyme

Cigna

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Natural Source Extraction

Recombinant DNA Technology

Segment by Application

Female Infertility Treatment

Oligospermic Treatment

Cryptorchidism Treatment

Others

