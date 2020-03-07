Hydraulic Fracturing Market Emergence Of Advanced Technologies And Global Industry Analysis 2022

Hydraulic fracturing is a technique that has been commercially in use since the last few decades for the extraction of crude oil and natural gas. The process of hydraulic fracturing mainly consists of injection of water along with the propping agents and chemical additives at a very high pressure and temperature to create and open a network of fractures to enhance the rock permeability. Initially, the fracturing fluid is injected into the formation at a high pressure of approximately 600 bars. The fluid pressure creates fractures that increase in width as the injection continues. Fractures can stretch over tens or hundreds of meters away from the wellbore.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Majority of the injected hydraulic fracturing fluid flows back to the surface, while the rest remains inside the wellbore. Flow-back water also comprises saline water mixed with dissolved minerals from the rock formation. The flow-back water is either collected in tanks/pits for reuse or is either disposed. The network of fractures that is created links the shale formation to the well and allows the gas to travel from the rock pores to the surface. Hydraulic fracturing of unconventional reservoirs is basically combined with horizontal drilling. Fractures are created at set intervals along the horizontal wells. Stages are fractured sequentially, starting with the farthest away and moving towards the start of the well. Fracturing fluids are generally a mixture of water, chemical additives, and propping agent. The composition of the hydraulic fracturing fluid is highly fluctuating and majorly depends on the geological properties of the rock formation.

To garner compelling insights on the forecast analysis of global market, request a sample here.

In the current scenario, plug and perf and sliding sleeves are the most commonly used techniques for hydraulic fracturing. Plug and perf is a widely used technique for wellbore completions. It is a cased hole completion technique. It requires bridge plug and a perforation gun to be placed at a specific depth in a wellbore. Once the plug is set, the perforation gun directly fires holes in the casing, thereby piercing the reservoir section between the plugs. Hydraulic fracturing process then takes place and fracturing fluid is then pumped in. The process is then repeated at each and every stage. Sliding sleeves is a newer technique in comparison to plug and perf. It is especially designed to speed up the fracturing jobs. Sliding sleeves is an open hole completion technique through which multiple stages can be easily fractured in a single pumping session. High efficiency is achieved by performing multiple fractures in a single pumping session, thereby resulting in a significant time and cost savings. Hazards associated with drilling activities also get reduced as multiple fractures are carried out in a single session.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.