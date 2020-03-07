Immuno Oncology Assays Market Size is Set to Grow at a Remarkable Pace in the Coming Years | Global Forecast

The global immuno oncology assays market is expected to grow from USD 2,465.68 million 2017 to USD 5,432.55 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.95%.

“Growing incidences of cancer is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of immuno oncology assays market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are growing incidences of cancer, adoption of targeted therapy over other treatment options, development of bioinformatic tools enhancing the drug development process, rise in healthcare expenditure and healthcare insurance, and technological advancement and r&d for the treatment of cancer. However, some factors such as and unfavorable regulatory and reimbursement scenario may hinder the market growth. The global immuno oncology assays market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as clinical trials to cure different cancers in immunotherapy, and companion diagnostics have the potential to improve immunotherapy efficacy and ensure greater safety. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to and cancer limiting the immune response. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global immuno oncology assays market market.”Lung Cancer: The highest growing indication for the global immuno oncology assays market”

On the basis of indication, the global immuno oncology assays market is studied across Bladder Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Lung Cancer, and Melanoma. Among all these indication, the Lung Cancer is projected to hold the largest market share while the Melanoma has the potential to grow the market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.”Consumables: The highest growing product for the global immuno oncology assays market”

On the basis of product, the global immuno oncology assays market is studied across Consumables and Software. Among all these product, the Consumables is projected to hold the largest market share while the Consumables has the potential to grow the market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.”Immunoassay: The highest growing technology for the global immuno oncology assays market”

On the basis of technology, the global immuno oncology assays market is studied across Flow Cytometry, Immunoassay, Ngs, and PCR. Among all these technology, the Immunoassay is projected to hold the largest market share while the Immunoassay has the potential to grow the market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.”Research: The highest growing application for the global immuno oncology assays market”

On the basis of application, the global immuno oncology assays market is studied across Clinical Diagnostics and Research. Among all these application, the Research has captured the maximum market share while the Research has the opportunity to emerge with the highest CAGR.”Americas: The highest growing geography for the global immuno oncology assays market”

On the basis of geography, the global immuno oncology assays market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia). Among all these geography, the Asia-Pacific is showing the maximum growth in the near future with the highest CAGR while the Americas is dominating the market with highest market size.

“Agilent Technologies, Inc.: The potential growing player for the global immuno oncology assays market”

The key players profiled in the global immuno oncology assays market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Foundation Medicine, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Merck, Nanostring Technologies, Inc., Perkinelmer, Qiagen, Roche Diagnostics, Sartorius AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global immuno oncology assays market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global immuno oncology assays market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global immuno oncology assays market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global immuno oncology assays market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global immuno oncology assays market.

Table of content

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Research & Forecasting

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. Research Instruments

2.1.1.1. Secondary Instrument

2.1.1.2. Primary Instrument

2.1.2. Research Approaches

2.1.2.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.1.2.2. Top-down Approach

2.1.3. Research Reliability & Validity

2.1.4. Research Assumptions

2.1.5. Vendor Inclusion Criteria

2.2. Forecasting Methodology

2.2.1. Methodology for Market Estimation & Forecasting

2.2.2. Significance and Importance of the Market Estimation & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

4.1. Market Connectivity

4.2. Market Data Feed

4.3. Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Drivers

4.4.1.1. Growing incidences of cancer

4.4.1.2. Adoption of targeted therapy over other treatment options

4.4.1.3. Development of bioinformatic tools enhancing the drug development process

4.4.1.4. Rise in healthcare expenditure and healthcare insurance

4.4.1.5. Technological advancement and R&D for the treatment of cancer

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.2.1. Unfavorable regulatory and reimbursement scenario

4.4.3. Opportunities

4.4.3.1. Clinical trials to cure different cancers in immunotherapy

4.4.3.2. Companion diagnostics have the potential to improve immunotherapy efficacy and ensure greater safety

4.4.4. Challenges

4.4.4.1. Cancer limiting the immune response

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

4.5.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.5. Industry Rivalry

5. Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market, by Indication

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Bladder Cancer

5.3. Colorectal Cancer

5.4. Lung Cancer

5.5. Melanoma

Continued…

