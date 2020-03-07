Industrial Robotics Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The global industrial robotics market was valued at just over US$ 16 Billion in 2017, and is likely to grow at a double digit CAGR between 2018 and 2024. The demand for industrial robotics is anticipated to grow exponentially during the forecasting period driven by advantages such as cost reduction, improved quality, increased production, and improved workplace health and safety. The adoption of automation to ensure quality production and meet market demand, and the growing demand from small- and medium-scale enterprises in developing countries is fueling the growth of industrial robotics market globally.

Industrial Robotics Market – Segment Analysis

The automotive industry accounted for highest share of the industrial robotics market in 2017, followed by electrical and electronics segment.

The market for industrial robotics in the electrical and electronics industry is expected to grow at double digit CAGR between 2018 and 2024.

The metal industry is the third largest market for industrial robotics.

Chemical, rubber and plastics industry is the fourth largest market for industrial robotics market, while food industry accounted for least share of the global industrial robotics market.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3525267-industrial-robotics-market-and-volume-analysis-by-application

Industrial Robotics Market – Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the five major markets including China, South Korea, Japan, United States, and Germany accounts for around 73% of the total robotics sales volume in 2017.

Asia/Australia is the world’s largest market for industrial robots, driven by growing demand for industrial robots from small- and medium-scale enterprises in China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Europe is the second leading region for industrial robotics market, followed by the Americas at the third spot.

Note: The market value figures cited in this report generally do not include the cost of software, peripherals and systems engineering.

This is the 3rd edition report on Industrial Robotics by iGATE RESEARCH. The report titled “Industrial Robotics Market and Volume Analysis by Application (Automotive Industry, Electrical/Electronics, Metal, Chemical, Rubber and Plastics, Food, Others, Unspecified), Geographical Distribution and Key Players Analysis – Global Forecast to 2024” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Industrial Robotics Market.

This 103 Page report with 43 Figures and 6 Tables has been analyzed from 7 viewpoints:

Global Industrial Robotics Market and Forecast (2009 – 2024)

Global Industrial Robotics Volume and Forecast (2009 – 2024)

Global Industrial Robotics Market and Forecast – By Segment (2009 – 2024)

Global Industrial Robotics Volume and Forecast – By Segment (2009 – 2024)

Industrial Robotics Volume and Forecast – Region and Country Wise Distribution (2010 – 2024)

Key Player – Sales and SWOT Analysis (2010 – 2024)

Global Industrial Robotics Market – Growth Drivers and Challenges

Global Industrial Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Segment

Automotive Industry

Electrical/Electronics Industry

Metal Industry

Chemical, Rubber and Plastics Industry

Food Industry

Others Industry

Unspecified Industry

Industrial Robotics Volume and Forecast – Region and Country Wise Distribution

Americas

United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of South America

Asia/Australia

China

India

Japan

Republic of Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Other Asia/Australia

Europe

Central/Eastern Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Other Europe

Africa

Rest of the World (ROW)

@Enquiry Before Buying https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3525267-industrial-robotics-market-and-volume-analysis-by-application

Global Robotics Market – Key Players Sales and SWOT Analysis

KUKA AG

Adept Technology (Acquired by OMRON)

iRobot Corporation

Intuitive Surgical

Nachi-Fujikoshi

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Data Sources

iGATE RESEARCH employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by iGATE Research dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.

Research Methodologies

Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.

Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Global Industrial Robotics Market and Volume Analysis (2009 – 2024)

2.1 Global Industrial Robotics Market and Forecast

2.2 Global Industrial Robotics Volume and Forecast

Global Industrial Robotics Market Share and Forecast

3.1 Global Industrial Robotics Market Share and Forecast – By Segment (2009 – 2024)

3.2 Global Industrial Robotics Market Share and Forecast – By Region (2010 – 2024)

Global Industrial Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Segment (2009 – 2024)

………

Global Industrial Robotics Market – Challenges

8.1 Human-Robot Interaction Challenges

8.2 The High Cost of Robots Restricts Market Growth

List of Figures:

Figure 2-1: Global – Industrial Robotics Market (Million US$), 2009 – 2017

Figure 2-2: Global – Forecast for Industrial Robotics Market (Million US$), 2018 – 2024

Figure 2-3: Global – Industrial Robotics Volume (Number), 2009 – 2017

Figure 2-4: Global – Forecast for Industrial Robotics Volume (Number), 2018 – 2024

…..

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com