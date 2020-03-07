Integration Brokerage Software Market: Cloud-Based Pay-Per-Use Models Are Gaining Traction In The Market

It is necessary for the IT industry to create innovative cost-effective solutions. IT outsourcing solutions help customers achieve this requirement. Integration brokerage (IB), also known as B2B/electronic data interchange (EDI), is an IT outsourcing solution for application and data integration, which includes implementation and managed services. Integration brokerage software provides recurring managed services, cloud and on-premise integration services, mobile app integration, and Internet of Things (IoT) integration solutions. Integration brokerage software providers serve as intermediaries between cloud and business service providers.

Moreover, they enable organizations to integrate, customize, and enhance their cloud capabilities. Integration brokerage solutions are focused on either B2B integration or internal application-to-application (A2A) integration. Integration brokerage software helps organizations efficiently evaluate, procure, integrate, and manage diverse services. Integration brokerage software serves as a strategic advisor and an aggregator for organizations and provides reliability, cost advantage, scalability, and shared support in technological migrations activities of organizations. Furthermore, integration brokerage software also provides functions such as automation, provisioning, development, integration, customization, change management, support, security, administration, and governance.

Vendors in the market focus on offering various features in their offerings such as compliance to technical requirements, integration capabilities, and strong business partnerships. The standards in the integration brokerage software market include Simple Object Access Protocol (SOAP) and Representational State Transfer (REST). Vendors offer different solutions based on type of enterprise, varying pricing models, etc. Cloud-based pay-per-use models are gaining traction in the integration brokerage software market.

Integration services providers include aggregators, integrators, IT service managers, developers, customization providers and arbiters. Vendors are focusing on offering modern, future-proof platform with powerful APIs and integration capabilities. Presently, cloud infrastructure is changing the IT landscape and Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) applications are replacing the existing on-premise applications. Increasing cloud penetration is anticipated to drive the demand for integration brokerage software during the forecast period.

The global integration brokerage software market can be segmented based on component, deployment, solution, enterprise size, and region. Based on component, the market can be classified into software/platform and services. The services segment can be further classified into integration & deployment and support & maintenance. Based on deployment, the market can be categorized into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment can be further sub-segmented into public, private, and hybrid.

The cloud segment is expected to account for a prominent share of the integration brokerage software market during the forecast period. In terms of solution, the market can be segregated into partner management, data transformation, analytics, orchestration, and others. Based on enterprise size, the integration brokerage software market can be split into small enterprises, medium enterprises, and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment holds a notable share of the market, as they want to reduce their IT related CAPEX and OPEX costs.

Based on region, the global integration brokerage software market can be segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Europe. North America is expected to account for a prominent share of the integration brokerage software market owing to increasing technological investments by organizations in the region. Key players operating in the global integration brokerage software market include IBM Corporation, GXS, Inc. and Covisint (OpenText Corporation), Edicom, NeoGrid, Tieto Oyj, NTT Data, Inc., SPS Commerce, and e-Builder, Inc. The integration brokerage software market is expected to expand in the near future and is expected to witness the entry of several small innovation-focused players. The market is still reinventing itself, fueled by changing integration requirements, sustained year-to-year investments in innovation, and acquisitions.