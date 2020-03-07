Interactive Kiosk Market to Reach US$ 43,697.0 Mn by 2027

Global Interactive Kiosk Market – Snapshot

Demand for electric vehicle charging infrastructure is likely to offer significant opportunity to global interactive kiosks manufacturers. According to U.S.-based interactive kiosk manufacturer Meridian Kiosks, the global electric vehicle charger (EVC) market is anticipated to expand from 1 million units in 2014 to 12.7 million units by 2020. This offers a significant opportunity to interactive kiosks manufacturers to provide considerable number of interactive kiosks for electric vehicle charging.

Generally, an electric vehicle charging station will require a fixed cost of installing the necessary hardware for vehicle charging in the station, weatherproofing, power supply to station, etc. When an interactive kiosk is provided with EV charging facility, it would reduce the overall cost of EV charging. Furthermore, it is also estimated to help reduce environmental pollution. The number of interactive kiosks available for EV charging, globally, is less than 1.0%; however, the number is expected to rise in the near future.

Demand for interactive kiosks is rising across the globe. Several end-use industries are using interactive kiosks for diverse needs, ranging from food self-service, beverage self-service, check-in, ticketing, information, patient interaction, parking, human resource industry, ATM, photo printing, to electronic product and electric vehicle charging, and clothing retail. Demand for cashless payments is increasing across the globe. Developing countries such as China, India, and South Africa are witnessing a rise in mobile payments owing to government initiatives for financial inclusion. This, in turn, is boosting the demand for automated teller machines (ATMs) in Asia Pacific. The number of non-cash transactions is significantly high in North America; however, this number is increasing at a slower rate as compared to that in Asia Pacific.

Interactive kiosks suppliers are increasing their production in order to supply interactive kiosks and ATMs to end-use industries. According to global interactive kiosks and ATM supplier NCR Corporation, it is increasing its production of interactive, self-service kiosks and ATMs to meet the increasing demand. Surge in modernization of legacy ATMs across the world is providing an opportunity to NCR in order to sell its SelfServ 23 or the SelfServ 80 Series interactive kiosks to countries in Middle East & Africa such as Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Various medium and small interactive kiosks manufacturers, along with global interactive kiosk suppliers, are operating in the local market. Therefore, increase in demand is fueling the production and number of suppliers of interactive kiosks.

Threat of cyber-attack is a significant challenge faced by interactive kiosks all over the world. In the U.S., an ex-contractor of an automotive company used an interactive kiosk in the visitor’s lobby to delete files and passwords of critical systems causing a shutdown of distribution facility for seven hours and causing a damage of more than US$ 29,000. Similarly, taxi cabs in New York, U.S., are fitted with interactive kiosk for passengers, pay, track their travel through GPS, and watch news and commercials. An insecure interactive kiosks offers a passenger unauthorized access to the computer operating system. There was a huge hue and cry in New York, after a blogger published pictures that highlighted the insecure nature of interactive kiosks installed in taxi cabs of New York.

The initial cost of installing interactive kiosks and ATMs is high across the world. All these factors are restraining the market.

The study provides a conclusive view of the global interactive kiosk market by segmenting it in terms of type and end-use industry. In terms of type, the global interactive kiosk market has been classified into floor standing, wall mount, and others. In terms of end-use industry, the global interactive kiosk market has been classified into retail & hospitality, financial services, healthcare, media, communication & entertainment, and government