Internet of Thing Microcontroller Market – Comprehensive Evaluation of Regional Markets, Technology, Types and Applications

With the importance interconnectivity increasing, Internet of Things is also gaining a good view and demand in the market. Microcontroller is also known as MCU alternatively. It is a SoC or system on chip that consists a memory, programmable output and input peripherals, and a core processor. In several cases, a little portion of a random access memory is also integrated in a microcontroller for enhanced performance. At present, microcontroller is employed substantially across many automated Internet of Things products and devices such as power tools, remote controls, office machines, automobile engine controls, and medical devices.

Rapid advancements in Internet of Thing (IoT) application in order to provide technologically advanced smart devices to various consumers, is the primary factor predicted to boost the demand of microcontroller at an exponential rate in the coming years. In addition, rising demand for automation across various application segment is also anticipated to accelerate the demand of smart devices during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. This in turn is also predicted to affect the market of microcontroller positively.

Moreover, rapid installation of smart meter across different commercial and residential sectors in order to monitor overall electric energy consumption and to report the information back to the utilities for automatic billing purposes is anticipated to trigger the demand of microcontroller during the forecast period.

However, the power that is consumer by these microcontrollers is extremely high, thus hindering the growth of the market to some extent. Developing regions are expected to present market players enhance their consumer base and production units at the same time.

However, the power that is consumer by these microcontrollers is extremely high, thus hindering the growth of the market to some extent. Developing regions are expected to present market players enhance their consumer base and production units at the same time.

Some of the major players operating in the IoT microcontroller market includes, Atmel (U.S), Freescale (U.S.A), Infineon (Germany), ST Microelectronics (Switzerland) and Texas Instruments (U.S) among others.

