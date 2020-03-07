Linear Accelerator Market Qualitative Insights, Key Enhancement, Share Forecast To 2025

Linear accelerator is a device which destroys the cancer cells without affecting the surrounding normal cells. Linear accelerator (LINAC) functions in a way that it accelerates electrons through a linear tube with high speeds resulting in x-rays emission. Higher x-rays generate large electronic potential which is useful in longer accelerating cavity resulting in greater efficiency for destruction of tumors. Linear accelerator (LINAC) can be utilized on any part of human body with greater efficiency for brain tumor applications.

Linear Accelerator Market: Segmentation

Linear Accelerator Market can be segmented on the basis of preferred method of utilizing the device such as:

Dedicated Linear Accelerator

Non-Dedicated Linear Accelerator

Linear Accelerator Market can be segmented on the basis of various applications of this technology which is as follows:

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Head & Neck Cancers

Colorectal Cancers

Others

Linear Accelerator Market: Dynamics

Linear Accelerator Market is primarily driven by a few key factors such as the rising prevalence of cancers, efficiency of linear accelerator to deliver high doses of radiation to the tumor with limited damage to the surrounding normal tissues or organs, rising adaptation of radiotherapy devices and procedures for treatment of various tumors, increasing number of conferences and symposiums to increase patient awareness regarding new technology advancements, various associations have come forward to educate the patients regarding rising healthcare concerns and solutions to address such issues, increase in healthcare expenditure, rising government initiatives and the increase in automation technologies leading to higher sensitivity, faster and easy performance of the devices for prevention of disease. In addition to this the major advantage of linear accelerator device is that the therapy is painless comparing to normal radiation therapies. Various research institutes are currently ongoing several clinical trials to investigate new ways of treatments for various kinds of cancers using radiotherapy such as linear accelerator and concluding the results. These clinical trials will show the progress of linear accelerator in various clinical settings.

Linear Accelerator Market however faces various challenges such as limited literature is available regarding the outcomes of the device usage, and linear accelerator device is not supported by evidence based outcome studies, difficulty in visualizing tumors before targeting them, and the major concern is affordability and accessibility of the treatment. Shortage of trained personnel to prescribe appropriate dosage and sessions is observed in the linear accelerator market. Various healthcare reforms which are unfavorable to the technology also create hindrance in linear accelerator market.

Linear Accelerator Market: Region-wise

Based on geography, the Linear Accelerator Market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. At present, North America holds a leading position in the Linear Accelerator Market due to the growing incidence of tumors and cancers, growing advancement of healthcare infrastructure, increasing per-capita income. The major driving factors which have driven the growth of the Linear Accelerator Market in this region is constantly increasing regulatory scenario monitored by various organizations for the safety and health issues, technological advancement in finding new techniques, rise in funding in public and private sector. Following North America, European countries are also anticipated to show steady growth in the Linear Accelerator Market. Asia-Pacific region has improved its healthcare scenario by showing numerous growth opportunities supporting the current healthcare reforms, launching novel diagnostic products which are anticipated to increase the adoption of these diagnostic tests throughout the continent resulting to emerge as a fastest growing region in Linear Accelerator Market. The factors which would fuel the growth of Linear Accelerator Market in Asia-Pacific are various multinational companies are setting up their operations in this region and aiming to gain huge revenue share from emerging countries, rising healthcare concerns, and improving healthcare scenario of the region. Linear Accelerator Market would evolve at a rapid rate across the regions however North America would maintain its position in the overall Linear Accelerator Market however we are anticipating emerging economies such India, China, Brazil, Russia to have the highest growth in Linear Accelerator Market.

Linear Accelerator Market: Key

Linear Accelerator Market holds huge number of players operating in the segment for years with expertise and experience. Multi-national companies are coming forward to develop products especially for the cancer treatment through radiation therapies to address the growing concerns regarding this disease which will impact the linear accelerator market. Some of the major players operating in the Linear Accelerator Market are Elekta Group of Companies manufacturing linear accelerator products such as Versa HD, Infinity/Axesse, Synergy/S, Synergy Platform, Precise and Compact; Siemens Healthcare manufacturing linear accelerator products such as Artiste, Oncor (Impression, Expression, & Avante Garde), Primus K, Primus M; Varian Technologies manufacturing linear accelerator products such as Clinac 600C/CD/6EX, Clinac 600 C/CD, & Unique; Accuray Incorporated, Brainlab AG and many others. Linear Accelerator Market has presence of many regional players which have a huge market share in emerging countries operating at regional or country level.

