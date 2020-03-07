Linseed Oil Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research

The global linseed oil market is anticipated to reach USD 961.4 million by 2026, according to a new study published by our analyst. The linseed market has been growing reasonably at an average rate compared to the other edibles oils market. Demand from a wide range of end-use products such as paints & coatings, varnishes, organic packaged food, pharmaceuticals, flooring etc. has been increasing over the past few years however a bit sluggish though. Organic linseed oil that are unrefined and cold pressed are widely made available in the present linseed market scenario owing to its positive role in human nutrition as demand for organic food products has grown significantly. Linseed oils of the food grade are significantly rich in fatty acids. Alpha linolenic acid present in the product is a type of omega-3 fatty acids that are beneficial for a healthy heart.

The product also possesses antioxidant properties owing to the presence of lignans are beneficial to avoid deadly diseases like cancer. The oil also acts as a natural laxative as it is also capable of alleviating inflammation and pain of body parts in sever situations. Some of the other categories of fatty acids present in the products include oleic acid that helps in cutting down cholesterol levels, linoleic acid that has anti-inflammatory properties, and stearic Acid that assists in lowering cholesterol and palmitic acid which acts as a mild antioxidant. Such nutritional and health benefits have propelled product use in several food and pharmaceutical product application thus driving its demand.

Some of the leading industry players in the linseed oil market include Barlean’s, Bioriginal Food & Science Corp, Natural Factors Inc., Natrol LLC, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Krishi Oils Limited (KOL), Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, Gustav Heess GmbH and granoVita.

Linseed oil use for manufacturing of paints has been a very traditional practice, but with the growing application of petrochemical or solvent based paint products, the popularity or use of linseed oil decrease during the last decade. However, owing to rising concerns over VOC content and sustainable paint solutions use of these products in the paint industry has increased again. Functional advantages such as raw linseed oil penetrates the paint surface much better compared to the synthetic ones that normally forms a surface film. This characteristic of the product results in much longer life span. Linseed oil paint preserves the wood and does not flake or peel. The product also contains naturally occurring ‘inorganic’ pigments that creates color. These pigments include all of the earth pigments, zinc oxide, iron oxide, cobalt and titanium oxide and are normally stable to light and air and function best with the linseed oil. These properties make it one of the suitable raw material ingredients for the paint industry.

The Asia Pacific region was the largest market in global linseed oil the region’s growing packaged food processing industry, paints & coatings, pharmaceutical industries etc. are the major driving sources of demand of these products. China, India, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia etc. are not only the major consumers but also leading producers globally. Europe and the U.S. has also been the leading market for linseed oil seeds, however the scenario has changed over the recent past. The significantly increasing rate of industrialization in Asia Pacific region has attracted numerous manufacturers which have turned it into a major exporter of the products.