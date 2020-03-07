Liquid Packaging Board Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2028

Recent trends in global food & beverage industry shows that the demand for dairy, juices and dilutable drinks is steadily growing. This major fact is driving the demand for global liquid packaging. Liquid packaging generally uses liquid packaging paperboard (LPB) or simply liquid paperboard as raw material. Liquid packaging boards are a type of laminated boards. Liquid packaging board is commonly a multilayer board with low density polyethylene (LDPE) and aluminum coated. The barrier coated must hold the liquid and prevent migration of flavor and air through LPB.

Basically there are two groups of liquid packaging board:

Six layer LPB composed of approx. 75% paperboard, around 20% LDPE and some 5% aluminum. This has a share of around 75% in overall liquid packaging board market.

3-4 layer LPB composed of approx. 80% paperboard and remaining is LDPE. This has a share of around 25% in overall liquid packaging market.

Liquid packaging boards comes with features like leak-proof, recyclable and lightweight features. Their thickness varies according to application. Their basis weight can vary from 180 to 310 gsm.

Liquid Packaging Board: Market Dynamics

Global population is rapidly growing in Asia Pacific (APAC) and Africa regions. The targeted consumer population is gaining its share. In APAC the population growth is largely driven by Asia’s economic powerhouses India and China. In Africa the population below age of 25years is approx. 25%, this is estimated to reach 45% by 2050. Diary segments leads the highest demand compared to juices and dilutable drinks. Diary is the fastest growing segment and essential source of nutrients for all age people. These above mentioned facts or trends changing the dynamics of liquid packaging boards market. Changing lifestyle in APEJ & Africa regions poses the need for reliable, easy to carry, preserved shelf life and fresh packaged drinks. This is another factor driving demand for liquid packaging boards. In emerging markets, rising purchasing power is influencing the liquid packaging boards demand growth.

Liquid packaging boards manufacturing cost is less compared to metal, plastic and glass cans for packaging. These are flexible and recyclable. The recyclability of these boards helps to bring down the raw material cost and thereby overall manufacturing cost. There are liquid packaging boards which are approved by FDA for food contact. These boards after converting into cartons provide attractive features like leak-proof, protection from light and contaminations and easily disposable. Liquid packaging boards are best suitable for modified atmospheric packaging (MAP), which is very much necessary in global packaged drinks segment. Flexible spout pouches and plastic bottles are a threat for the growth of liquid packaging boards market.

Liquid Packaging Board: Market Segmentation

The Liquid packaging board market is segmented on the basis of end use and material. Based on end use, liquid packaging board are segmented into diary, juices, dilutable drinks and others. Based on material liquid packaging board are segmented into plastic barrier coated, aluminum barrier coated and others. Diary segment creates highest share of liquid packaging board among others.

Liquid Packaging Board Market: Regional outlook

Liquid packaging board market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan.

Liquid Packaging Board Market: Key players

Some of the players in the global Liquid packaging board market are Evergreen Packaging, BillerudKorsnäs AB, Candesce, Elopak, Stora Enso, and Visy.

