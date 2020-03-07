Malocclusion Market Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, and Forecast to 2023

Malocclusion refers to the misalignment of teeth that can lead to serious oral health complications. Malocclusion is most often hereditary, but it can also occur due to other reasons such as childhood habits such as thumb sucking, pacifier use beyond age 3, and others, extra teeth or lost teeth, ill-fitting dental fillings, and jaw tumors. There are three major classes of malocclusion, i.e., Class 1, Class 2, and Class 3. Class 1 malocclusion is the most common among all types. The treatment for malocclusion depends upon the severity of the condition. The treatment of malocclusion includes the removal of teeth to correct overcrowding, braces to correct the position of the teeth, wires or plates to stabilize the jaw bone, reshaping, bonding, or capping of teeth, and surgery to reshape or shorten the jaw.

There are several causes of misaligned teeth such as lost teeth, size mismatch between jaw and teeth, certain birth defects of the jaw, habitual thumb-sucking, jaw tumors, and others. The increasing prevalence of malocclusion, the popularity of cosmetic dentistry, and improvement in reimbursement policies are expected to boost the growth of the market.

Notably, the increasing prevalence of malocclusion, improvement in reimbursement scenario, and the rising trend of cosmetic dentistry are propelling the growth of the market. According to the American Dental Association, in the United States, Maryland, Utah, Arkansas, and Massachusetts have the highest Medicaid FFS reimbursement rates i.e. 79.3%, 75.3%, 75.2%, and 74.1% respectively, whereas, Wisconsin, California, Washington, Maine, and Iowa have the lowest coverage relative to private dental insurance reimbursement rates. Owing to the rising burden of malocclusion at an alarming rate various government or private associations are amending and improving the coverage policies.

The global malocclusion market is segmented on the basis of class, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of class, the market is classified into Class I, Class II, and Class III. On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into orthodontic braces, surgery, and others. The orthodontic braces segment is further sub-segmented into metal braces, ceramic braces, clear aligner, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospital, clinics, dental clinics, and others.

The global malocclusion market was estimated at USD 112,083 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.07% over the forecast period.

Key Players

3M, A-dec Inc., Adenta GmbH, Align Technology, Inc, American Orthodontics, Biolase, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Danaher, DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG, Dentsply Sirona, G&H Orthodontics, Henry Schein, Inc., Midmark Corp., Patterson Companies, Inc., Planmeca OY, Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Septodont Holding, TP Orthodontics, Inc, Ultradent Products Inc., Zimmer Dental Inc.

Study objectives

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global malocclusion market

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influence the global malocclusion market

> To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global malocclusion market

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical Companies

> Medical Devices Companies

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

> Potential Investors

Key Findings

> The global malocclusion market is expected to reach USD 27,720.8 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.0%

> On the basis of class, Class I malocclusion is expected to command the largest market share of 41.7% over the review period, and it is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, 2017-2023

> On the basis of treatment, the orthodontic braces segment is expected to command the largest market share of 65.5% over the review period, and it is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, 2017-2023

> The Americas holds the largest share of the global malocclusion market and is expected to reach USD 11,098.3 million by 2023

> Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over 2017-2023

Regional Analysis

> Americas

o North America

US

Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> The Middle East & Africa

o The Middle East

o Africa

