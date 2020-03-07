Mammography Systems Market to Reach an Opportunity of US$ 3.1 Bn by the End of 2025

Global Mammography Systems Market: Scope and Methodology

This report on the global mammography systems market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment and sub-segment for the period between 2017 and 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global mammography systems market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and future opportunities have been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also includes market attractiveness analysis that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global mammography systems market.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2015 and 2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all the segments, considering 2016 as the base year. Market size estimations involve in-depth study of various segments of the global mammography systems market.

Mammography Systems Market: Segmentation

The global mammography systems market is segmented based on technology, end-users, and geography. In terms of technology, the global mammography systems market is classified into analog mammography systems and digital mammography systems. The digital mammography systems segment is further categorized into 2-D mammography systems and 3-D mammography systems. In terms of end-users, the global mammography systems market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, educational & research institutes, and diagnostic centers.

Mammography Systems Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Based on geography, the global mammography systems market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, regions have been further segmented by major countries.

The report also profiles major players in the mammography systems market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Hologic, Inc., Allengers Medical Systems Limited, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., PLANMED OY, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and GE Healthcare.

