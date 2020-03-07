Massive growth of Global Light Sensor in Electronics Market 2027 with key players such as ams AG (Germany), Maxim Integrated (U.S.), Vishay Intertechnology (U.S.), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan)

Manufacturers of consumer electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets are working on optimize energy consumption of these devices which is why manufacturers introduced light sensor technology. Light sensor devices are witnessing an increase in application in electronics devices such as mobiles, LCD and LED’s, which performs the function of automatically adjusting the screen brightness in response to the amount of the light these devices receives and helps in power saving for these devices.

Light Sensor Market: Market Dynamics

The factors driving the light sensors market include the growing implementation of light sensor functions in the consumer electronics such as smartphones and tablets. Also, advancements in the automotive sector, smart homes, and outdoor lighting are expected to boost the growth of the light sensors market.

Light sensors are expected to witness an increase in demand supported by growing implementation in sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive, building automation etc. Demand for light sensor devices is directly proportional to the region’s population and demand for consumer electronics, automobiles, that is why Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market of light sensors.

Light Sensor Market Segmentation

Segmentation of Light Sensor Market on the basis of application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Manufacturing

Building Automation

Others

Sub-Segmentation of Light Sensor Market on the basis of output:

Binary

Analog

Sub-Segmentation of Light Sensor Market on the basis of technology:

Infrared

Radio wave

Sound

Radio Frequency

Optics

Segmentation of Light Sensor Market on the basis of geography:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa)

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, light sensor market can be segmented into seven key markets namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APAC, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the light sensors market because of its larger population size and increasing demand for smartphone and other consumer electronics. Asia Pacific is expected to be followed by North America and Europe region.

Drivers

Increasing demand for light sensors from verticals such as consumer electronics, automotive building automation, industrial manufacturing etc. supported by its increasing number of applications across the verticals is expected to drive the demand for light sensors. Among the verticals, consumer electronics is expected to dominate the market for light sensors supported by increasing demand for Asia-Pacific and North America region.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the field of application delivery controllers include ams AG (Germany), Maxim Integrated (U.S.), Vishay Intertechnology (U.S.), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan), ELAN Microelectronics Corporation (Taiwan), Heptagon (Singapore) etc. Major mobile manufacturing companies such as Samsung are going into partnership with light sensor manufacturers so as to integrate both the technologies.

