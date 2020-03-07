Military Protective Eyewear Market – Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate by 2023

Market Highlights:

Traditionally, only the soldiers had the license to use the PPE but with the growing insurgent and extremist attacks/threats, there has been a considerable rise in their use by the paramilitary forces and the law enforcement officials, to protect themselves from any injury. Due to the increasing threats of attacks through mines, bombs, and NBC or radiological agents by the extremist and terrorist forces, there have been high investments on the development of protective eyewear systems for the military, paramilitary, and police forces.

Request for Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7119

Military protective eyewear systems are a type of personal protective equipment that help to protect the eyes/vision of the soldiers and the law enforcement personnel from any ballistic, laser, radiological, and NBC attacks. In the recent years, with the increasing military exercises and operations, the demand for such equipment has increase manifold, thereby fueling the growth of the military protective eyewear market.

Of late, there has been a high demand for the personal protective equipment (PPE) by the military troops and the paramilitary forces. It is expected that the increasing investments in such protective systems would provide numerous opportunities for the market players, in the forthcoming years. The personal protection equipment (PPE) includes body armor, helmets, and protective eyewear systems, which protect the armed troops and paramilitary forces from the bullets, laser strikes, and mines.

Segmentation:

The global military protective eyewear market has been segmented by product type, end-user, and region. On the basis of product type, the military protective eyewear market is divided into laser protection eyewear, ballistic protection eyewear, and safety eyewear. In 2017, the ballistic protection eyewear segment dominated the global market and it is expected that the laser protection eyewear segment would witness the fastest market growth, during the forecast period. This is primarily because the increasing cross border conflicts and rising terror threats in various countries. Moreover, currently there has been a significant increase in the laser attacks on the paramilitary and military forces by the insurgent groups, which results in a rapid rise in the development of anti-laser and laser protective eyewear systems. On the basis of end-user, the military protective eyewear market is divided into paramilitary forces and armed troops. In 2017, the armed troops segment dominated the global market and is also expected to witness the fastest growth, during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing military operations, across the globe, such as anti-terrorist missions and surgical strike operations, among others. In addition, there has been a significant increase in the military expenses for the development and procurement of personal protective equipment, in the recent years.

Key Players:

The key players in the global military protective eyewear market are 3M (Israel), Honeywell International (US), ESS (US), Revision Military (US), PERRIQUEST DEFENSE RESEARCH ENTERPRISES (US), Gentex Corporation (US), Laser Safety Industries (US), Wiley X, Inc. (US), ESSILOR OF AMERICA, INC. (US), and Shalon Chemical Industries (Israel).

Access Full Summary of Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/military-protective-eyewear-market-7119

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]