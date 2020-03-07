Monoclonal Antibodies Sterile Injectable Drugs Market To Make Great Impact In Near Future By 2025

Monoclonal antibodies are produced through cell division from a single ancestral or parent cell. Monoclonal antibodies are a class of antibodies with identical offspring of a hybridoma and are quite precise for a specific site in the body derived from a single clone and can be grown for an indefinite time. Monoclonal antibodies may have monovalent affinity, in that these bind to the same epitope. These have brought about a fundamental change in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and are slated to play a crucial role in clinical protocol in future with further development of these molecular agents. Monoclonal antibodies find applications in the treatment of various diseases, particularly autoimmune, cancer, and inflammatory diseases.

Rise in prevalence of various cancers, affordability of monoclonal antibodies therapy in cancer drugs and various other disease indications, few side effects of monoclonal antibodies therapy, high adoption in developed markets, and development of innovative drugs are the factors driving the global monoclonal antibodies sterile injectable drugs market. High competition among existing players, stringent government regulation for approval of the product, and lack of awareness among the rural population in underdeveloped and developing economies are likely to hamper the growth of the market.

The global monoclonal antibodies sterile injectable drugs market can be segmented based on source type, production type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of source type, the market can be categorized into murine, chimeric, humanized, and human. The human segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace in the near future due to several research and development studies being conducted for the development of human sourced monoclonal antibodies. A large number of monoclonal antibodies of the human source is in clinical trial for cancer management and treatment.

Based on production type, the global monoclonal antibodies sterile injectable drugs market can be classified into two main categories: in vivo production and in vitro production. In terms of application, the market can be divided into cancer, microbial diseases, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, inflammatory diseases, and others. The cancer segment is likely to expand at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Based on end-user, the global monoclonal antibodies sterile injectable drugs market can be categorized into hospitals, research institutes, and others.

Geographically, the global monoclonal antibodies sterile injectable drugs market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of revenue, North America dominates the monoclonal antibodies sterile injectable drugs market, followed by Europe. The market in Asia Pacific and Latin America is developing. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Availability of large patient pool, expansion of the health care industry, and rise in government investment to improve health care are anticipated to propel the market in these regions. The monoclonal antibodies sterile injectable drugs market in countries such as Brazil, China, and India is projected to expand at substantial growth rate during the forecast period due to rise in awareness among the population about the usage of monoclonal antibodies therapy to treat various types of cancers and rapid innovations in monoclonal antibodies for various other disorders.

Major players in the global monoclonal antibodies sterile injectable drugs market include Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Amgen, Inc., Mylan N.V., Eli Lilly and Company, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Biogen, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sanofi Genzyme, and Novo Nordisk A/S.

