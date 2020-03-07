Myoclonic Epilepsy Market: Insights and Emerging Trends by 2026

Myo means muscle, and the term clonus implies jerk or twitching of muscles. Myoclonic seizure is, therefore, defined as brief, shock-like alternate contraction and relaxation of muscles. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 50 million people have epilepsy globally, making it one of the most common nervous system diseases. Myoclonic epilepsy causes abnormal movements of body parts and increases muscle tone. A patient suffering from myoclonic epilepsy experiences sudden and dramatic changes in muscle tone, which lasts for a couple of seconds. Jerks due to myoclonic epilepsy are brief, and can happen in a cluster. It is the most common form of generalized epilepsy syndrome that emerges in mid-to-late childhood. The condition is considered to be more serious than general epilepsy, as anticonvulsant therapy is ineffective in treating the syndrome.

Awareness about myoclonic epilepsy pertaining to the availability of technologically advanced diagnostics and treatment methods among consumers is a key factor fueling the growth of the myoclonic epilepsy market during the forecast period. However, according to the WHO, around 80% people suffering from epilepsy live in low and middle-income countries, with poor medical facilities. This is expected to hamper market growth from 2018 to 2026. Research and development on the treatment of neurological disorders presents significant opportunities for companies in the global myoclonic epilepsy market.

The global myoclonic epilepsy market can be segmented based on disorder type and therapy type. Based on disorder type, the global market can be categorized into juvenile myoclonic epilepsy (Janz syndrome) and progressive myoclonic epilepsy. Janz syndrome is associated with the body parts such as shoulders, neck, and upper arms. The progressive myoclonic epilepsy segment captured the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2017, attributed to significant prevalence and rise in awareness about the condition. Progressive myoclonic epilepsy generally shows symptoms of both myoclonic and tonic-clonic seizures. The segment is projected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. In terms of therapy type, the global myoclonic epilepsy market can be classified into various drugs such as Levetiracetam, Valproate, Topiramate, Lamotrigine, Levetiracetam, and others. Valproate accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2017, owing to its choice as a first line therapy by physicians for recurrent myoclonic epileptic attacks and its broad-spectrum activity against generalized seizures. Levetiracetam is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, as the drug has received regulatory approval for the treatment of juvenile myoclonic epilepsy. Lamotrigine is projected to be the second most prominent drug for myoclonic epilepsy owing to its wide distribution across the globe. The others segment comprises anticonvulsant drugs such as Topiramate, Zonisamide, and Clonazepam. Funding by public and private players to boost R&D on neurovascular disorder treatments and improved distribution network of the key manufacturers across the globe are expected to augment the growth of the others segment from 2018 to 2026.

Geographically, the global myoclonic epilepsy market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for dominant share of the global myoclonic epilepsy market in 2017, due to the strategic presence of key companies in the U.S. and Canada, and favorable reimbursement policies. Europe is expected to be the second most prominent market during the forecast period. However, rise in prevalence of epilepsy in low-income countries in Asia Pacific and significant growth of the pharmaceutical industry in India and Japan are anticipated to propel the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global myoclonic epilepsy market include Novartis AG, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca plc, and Bayer AG.

