Next Generation Antibody Therapies Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis And Supply Demand 2017 – 2025

Global Next Generation Antibody Therapies Market: Overview

Antibody therapy aka immunotherapy involves using antibodies that have been created in a laboratory to attack an antigen on a cancer cell. Antibody therapy either works independently, with chemotherapy, or is delivered with other therapies.

Immunotherapy is a targeted therapy which is preferred over chemotherapy and radiotherapy as it is more precise, and thus reduces impact on normal cells. Due to this, antibody production has attracted the attention of researchers across the world. Research and development is also underway to create antibody fragments that only attack target cells, and do not trigger immune response unlike full body antibody.

As per the study presented by research analysts, the worldwide market for next generation antibody therapies could be segregated based on type of antibody, end-user, application, and region. Oncology, autoimmune diseases, and others are the segments based on application that could classify the next generation antibody therapies market.

Global Next Generation Antibody Therapies Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global market for next generation antibody therapies market is likely to display a double digit growth rate on the back of increasing efforts by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies as well as research laboratories for the development of new antibodies. The new antibodies are being developed to treat diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, and other chronic diseases.

Extensive research activities have led to the development of more than 30 immunoglobulin and their derivatives that have received approval for various indications. The antibody drugs that have received approval are used to treat diseases that affect a large patient pool, and also for indications that are subject to special regulatory procedures.

Antibody production is gaining the attention of researchers owing to several advantages such as high efficacy for several disease indication, wider therapeutic window, and easy development process.

Furthermore, research for the development of antibody drug conjugates is underway to boost the market in the upcoming years.

However, high cost of production of antibody drugs and limited commercial availability of antibody drug conjugates is posing a challenge to the growth of next generation antibody therapies market. Moreover, antibody drugs are subject to stringent mandates that are laid down by regulatory bodies such as the U.S. FDA.

Global Next Generation Antibody Therapies Market: Geographical Analysis

The mounting volume of research initiatives on antibodies carried out by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is the key factor behind the dominance of North America next generation antibody therapies market. North America being a traditional region for research activities also accounts for its lead position.

Europe is the second-leading market for next generation antibody therapies market as it is home to some world’s leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Powered by growth in China and India, Asia Pacific is emerging as a key market for next generation antibody therapies market. This is mainly because of rising incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases, and a large population to conduct clinical trials. Further, increasing number of R&D initiatives and cost efficient research services are contributing to the growth of Asia Pacific next generation antibody therapies market.

Global Next Generation Antibody Therapies Market: Companies Mentioned

Prominent players in the global next generation antibody therapies market include Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squib Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Xencor Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Genmab A/S, ImmunoGen Inc., and Seattle Genetics Inc.

