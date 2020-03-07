Personal Service Robotics Market Revenue Growth Predicted by 2019-2022

Global Personal Services Robotics Market, By Component (Hardware, Software), By Application (Cleaning Robot, Entertainment & Toy Robot, Education Robot, Handicap Assistance Robot, Companion Robot, Personal Transportation Robot, Security Robot) – Forecast 2022

Market Scenario:

Personal robots are basically pre-assembled and pre-programmed robots which are used for personal and household applications. The personal robots is designed in such fashion that consumers with less robotic knowledge can operate it effectively and conveniently. The major opportunity witnessed in the field of personal robots industry is due to low-cost cleaning robots.

The factor contributing to the growth of the personal services robotics is aging population in the developed countries. Also, due to the growing aging population in developed countries such as Japan, the demand for humanoid robots is high among the adults. High disposable income and the need for convenience in the developed countries are also boosting the demand of personal service robots.

The declining price of personal robots is encouraging the budget-conscious customers to purchase them. Due to the competitive pricing of raw material the average cost of personal robots has declined over the last few years. This decline in prices of raw material had a significant impact on the overall manufacturing of personal service robots. However, still the personal robots are only be afforded by the higher economic class which acts as a barrier for the growth of the personal services robotics market.

The increasing demand for mobile robots has been increasing due to security concerns. These robots are not fixed to only one physical location they are capable of locomotion. For instance, these robots can be applied for spying to detect theft.

Geographically, North America accounted to have for the largest market share in the global personal service market followed by Europe whereas Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period 2019-2022.

The global personal service robotics market is expected to reach USD 35 billion by the end of 2022 with ~38% CAGR during forecast period 2019-2022

Key Players

The key players of global Personal Service Robotics Market report include Honda Motor Co Ltd. (Japan), Ecovacs Robotics Inc (China), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Korea), F&P Robotics AG (Switzerland), Hanool Robotics Corp. (Korea), ZMP Inc (Japan)., Segway Inc.(U.S.), Neato Robotics Inc (U.S.)., Hasbro Inc.(U.S.), iRobot Corporation (U.S.) and others.

Segments

The Market of Personal Service Robotics Has Been Segmented into Application and Region.

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Application-

Cleaning Robot

Entertainment & Toy Robot

Education Robot

Handicap Assistance Robot

Companion Robot

Personal Transportation Robot

Security Robot

Out of these applications, cleaning robot accounted for the largest market share majorly due to the increasing demand of humanoid robots among the adults.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North America accounted for the largest market share for personal service robots, especially in U.S. because of high disposable income and adoption of modern technologies.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2019-2022 because of growing demand for humanoid robots in Japan, the growing population and high investments for technological advancements.

Intended Audience

Personal service robot manufacturers

Distributors

Research firms

Consultancy firms

Software Developers

Vendors

Semiconductor Manufacturers

Stakeholders

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

