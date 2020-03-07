Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose Industry – Growth Opportunities, Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2023

Pharmaceutical grade lactose is used as a filler in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical tablets and capsules. The global pharmaceutical grade lactose exhibits a potential growth due to various factors such as increasing awareness about the use of pharmaceutical grade lactose and rising number of approvals from government bodies to use pharmaceutical grade lactose as an excipient, drug formulation coupled with nanotechnology, efficient compatibility with active ingredients and other excipients, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, lactose is also used as an inactive ingredient in the Estradiol drug. However, stringent government regulations restrain the growth of the market.

The pharmaceutical grade lactose market is segmented on the basis of type and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into crystalline monohydrate lactose, inhalation lactose, granulated lactose, spray-dried lactose, and others. Crystalline monohydrate lactose is further segmented into ?-Lactose monohydrate and ?-Lactose (anhydrous lactose). Sub-segmentation of ?-Lactose monohydrate includes milled and sieved. Inhalation lactose is further segmented into sieved and milled. Crystalline monohydrate lactose dominates the pharmaceutical grade lactose with a share of 31.02% as compared to other types.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into tablets manufacturing, capsule manufacturing, and others. Tablets manufacturing is further classified into direct compression, wet granulation, and dry granulation. Capsule manufacturing is further classified into capsules, sachets, and others.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global pharmaceutical grade lactose market include BASF SE, Merck KGaA, Kerry Inc. DFE Pharma, Meggle, Armor Pharma, ALPAVIT, BASF SE, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca plc, Abbott Laboratories, and others.

Study Objectives of the Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose Market

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenues of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional- and country-level markets

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments based on types, products, applications, end-users, and its sub-segments.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical Companies

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Government Research Institute

> Academic Institutes and Universities

> Medical Research Laboratories

> Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

> Potential Investors

Key Finding

> The pharmaceutical grade lactose market is expected to reach USD 229.48 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.1%.

> On the basis of application, the tablets manufacturing market is expected to command the largest market share of 52.1% over the review period, and it is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, 2017-2023

> Europe holds the largest share of the pharmaceutical grade lactose market and is expected to reach USD 94.289 million by 2023

> Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% over 2017-2023

Country-Level Analysis

> Americas

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Latin America

> Europe

> Western Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

> Asia Pacific

> Japan

> China

> India

> Republic of Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

> Middle East

> Africa

Table of Content

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research Methodology

3.2 Secondary Research Methodology

3.3 Market Share Analysis

3.4 Trade Analysis

3.5 Market Pricing Approach

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing demand for dry powder inhalers (DPI) products (Impact Weightage: 30%)

4.2.2 Compatibility with active ingredients and other excipients (Impact Weightage: 15%)

4.2.3 Approval from government bodies (Impact Weightage: 25%)

4.2.4 Drug formulation coupled with nanotechnology will boost the growth of pharmaceutical grade lactose market (Impact Weightage: 30%)

4.3 Restrains

4.3.1 Lactose-induced problems (Impact Weightage: 40%)

4.3.2 Stringent government regulations (Impact Weightage: 30%)

4.3.3 Lack compatibility with amine based drugs (Impact Weightage: 30%)

4.4 Opportunity

4.5 Mega Trends

4.5.1 Using lactose as excipient in nanotechnology-based drug formulations

4.6 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.7 Technology Trends & Assessment

Continued…

