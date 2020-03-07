Pumped Storage for Gas Turbines Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2025

Hydroelectric energy storage used by electric power systems are utilized for load balancing which are known as pump storage. The power generation segment is expected to expand rapidly. Gas turbines power plants are majorly used as medium-sized peak load plants for efficient functioning during short intervals of high electric power demand on electric systems. Pumped storage balances large steam power plants and have become increasingly important for storing renewable energy which is an emerging technology. The capacity ranges of pumped storage would become predominantly relevant for gas turbines. Moreover, pumped storage has exhibited excellent response for renewable power variability. Pump storage for gas turbines is used as renewable energy sources have emerged rapidly in the recent years.

The pumped storage for gas turbines market can be segmented based on types of sizes, applications, and region. Pumped storage is the largest form of grid energy storage available for gas turbines. Based on types of sizes, the pumped storage for gas turbines market can be divided into large storage pumps, small storage pumps, and micro storage pumps. Large storage pumps have the capacity of more than 30 megawatts (MW). Small storage pumps have the capacity of less than 10 megawatts (MW). Micro storage pumps have the capacity of less than 100 kilowatts (KW). Pumped storage for gas turbines is also used in hydro power generation. Pumped storages are used in storing and generating wind, solar, and tidal energy. They have the ability to store for generating electricity during water shortages. Usage of pumped storage for gas turbines is low in nuclear reactors.

Demand for pumped storage for gas turbines is high as gas turbines are clustered together. The fuel to run them should be abundantly available. Such power plants are usually employed for providing electricity grid relief and power supply during peak consumption hours. However, pumped storages are also now being used for supplying base loads due to technological advancements. A major advantage of using pumped storage for gas turbines is its ability to be operational in less time and its supply of power during peak consumption hours.

It is essential to reduce the high cost of production of pumped storage for gas turbines through adoption of new and emerging technologies. Furthermore, pumped storage for gas turbines requires special attention when it operates in high pressure and temperature, which is anticipated to restrain the market. Moreover, high frequency noise produced by the pumped storage are also a cause of concern while using pumped storage for gas turbines market.

In terms of geography, countries such as China, India, Japan, and Singapore are leading the pumped storage for gas turbines market in Asia Pacific due to the increase in demand for electricity and power generation for the purpose of developing smart cities in these countries. North America is the emerging market for pumped storage for gas turbines due to the newly discovered oil & gas fields in the region and the development of infrastructure. The pumped storage for gas turbines market in Europe, particularly in the countries such as the U.K., Germany, and France, has been expanding significantly due to rapid industrialization.

Key players operating in the gas turbine electrical power generation market include Siemens AG, Doosan Heavy Industries, General Electric, and Mitsubishi Power Systems Europe Ltd.