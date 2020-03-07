Red Biotechnology Market will Register a CAGR of 6% From 2019 to 2027

Red Biotechnology Market: Competitors’ Concentration on Cancer Therapeutics Research to Underpin Growth

Ever since the era of biotechnology began, with the development of recombinant DNA (rDNA) techniques, countless experiments and research regarding the implication of biotechnology to boost health continue to spawn. The advancement of biotechnology has opened new doors to designing novel therapeutic drugs for sophisticatedly fighting diseases.

Rapid advancements in stem cell research emphasize using a patient’s own cells to design highly personalized therapeutic alternatives. Similarly, genetic engineering technology encompasses editing the genetic composition of patients to encounter specific points of interest. Several measures are being taken to explore and incorporate biotechnology into the creation of personalized medical care. The application of biotechnology towards personalized medical treatments is likely to open several opportunities for red biotechnology market competitors. Although red biotechnology sustains on an upward growth trajectory in wake of its consist contribution in bettering healthcare, it is imperiled to potential setbacks that cannot be denied. The influence of regional governance on the pricing of medication brings along an undermining aspect, as growing innovations need to be remunerated.

The new study by TMR reveals key insights into the red biotechnology landscape, allowing report audiences to gain a holistic market overview. According to this TMR study, sales revenues from the red biotechnology market valued at US$ 314.2 billion in 2018. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rapid expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry, and increased global expenditure on the healthcare industry are likely to uphold the growth of the red biotechnology market. Moreover, the growing awareness of chronic disease treatment and robust pipeline of new therapeutic molecules are expected to drive the global red biotechnology market.

Notable Trends Shaping the Future of the Red Biotechnology Market

AI Ushers in the New Era of Biotechnology Research

The transforming utilization of artificial intelligence across a wide array of applications has not been unnoticed. Ahead of this, its use has gradually commenced revolutionizing research activities in the field of biotechnology, as it dramatically minimizes the cost and time involved in the development of life-saving drugs. Companies within the biotechnology space have gained a competitive edge with the implications of cloud-based technology and AI, and increased focus on R&D.

Significant Investments in the Healthcare Space

There is a continuously growing buoyancy for supporting industries in the biotech sector, including health service companies. Healthcare start-ups are shining brightly for investors, particularly in areas such as biotechnology. The healthcare industry, as a whole, has cited that dollars of investments and higher valuations are likely to stay consistent over the foreseeable future, giving an edge to research activities for biopharmaceutical production.

Strategic Collaborations Lay the Grounds for Success

Red biotechnology market players are relying on strategic mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market. As enhanced therapeutics play a major role in global disease mitigation, red biotechnology market players are emphasizing on strategic collaborations to enhance their level of expertise while bringing in innovative products. With collaboration agreements, red biotechnology market players are likely to gain major support for biopharmaceutical production, which is picking pace rapidly.

Growing Demand for Therapeutics to Stir New Possibilities

The growing rate of chronic diseases is compelling researchers to develop advanced drugs and therapeutics that are capable of battling chronic and progressive diseases. On account of continuous developments in therapeutics for an array of diseases, and perpetual efforts towards effective R&D for drug development, product approvals by international regulatory bodies are gaining significant traction, thereby boosting developments in the red biotechnology market.

Key Success Strategies for Red Biotechnology Competitors

Strengthen Partnership and Distribution Agreements in Developing Countries

Global red biotechnology market players are emphasizing on developing countries, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. With major initiatives taken in response to the growing drug and biologics demand, and growing patient population in this region, global market players concentrate on strengthening distribution and partnership agreements in developing countries to leverage major demand for biopharmaceuticals and biosimilars.

Expand Global Oncology Portfolio

Growing incidences of cancer across the globe have spawn major developments in cancer therapeutics, resulting in increasing investments in cancer research and drug development. Red biotechnology market competitors have recognized the importance of cancer therapeutics, directing major focus towards oncology portfolio expansion.

Greater Investment in R&D to Develop Novel Biopharmaceuticals

Biopharmaceuticals production continues to be the most sought-after application of red biotechnology on account of the fast-growing demand for these drugs that target disease pathways, and provide superior efficacy and safety. Their ability to treat previously untreatable diseases have made biologics widely accepted among end users, driving the demand for hefty investment in biopharmaceutical R&D.

Boost Market Presence in the U.S.

There is a major concentration of entrepreneurialism and research in U.S. biotechnology companies, with a biotechnology cluster based in the country. Higher rate of acceptance of new biopharmaceutical drugs, coupled with massive product launches in North America, is attributed to the dominance of the region, wherein, the U.S. is likely to thrive as a leader in the biotechnology space. A large number of mature biotechnology companies and pharmaceutical manufacturers located in the U.S. are attracting red biotechnology market contributors in a bid to expand their presence in the country.

Innovative Product Development and Clinical Trials

Companies operating in the red biotechnology market continue to engage in the development of innovative products and invest in associated clinical trials to gain regulatory backing. As R&D efforts for producing advanced disease therapeutics continues to flourish, red biotechnology innovations remain a vital profit-gaining strategy for competitors.

Competitive Assessment

Leading players in global red biotechnology market, including

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Amgen Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

CSL

Pfizer Inc.

accounted for nearly half of the market share in 2018. Expansion strategies such as business acquisitions remain a vital tactic adopted by competitors in the red biotechnology market. Companies are entering into strategic collaborations with other biotechnology firms located in lucrative geographies, in a bid to expand their consumer base. Apart from this, innovative product launches allow red biotechnology market players to strengthen their market position, with focus centered on greater R&D activities. Considering the global inclination towards biosimilars that meet the consumer requirements for both, efficacy and cost-effectiveness, notable developments related to biosimilars remain a focal point for competitors.