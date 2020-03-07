Retinoscopes Market Key Manufacturers, Development Trends And Competitive Analysis 2025

Retinoscopes are instruments used by optometrists to examine patients for refractive errors. The principle of retinoscopes is based on objective refraction technique, where the instrument is used by the optometrist to illuminate the cornea and measure the rays reflected by the inner eye. The instrument measures the objective refraction of light rays reflected back and the measure of deviation or refraction enables the optometrist to determine presence of any sort of refractive error. The optometrist has to perform various tests with different lenses used in retinoscopes to get an accurate result of the refraction in a patient’s eyes. Retinoscopy has been followed by optometrists and other eye health practitioners for years, and has been one of the most efficient and effective methods of determining refractive errors.

The global retinoscopes market has been segmented based on product type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market has been segmented into hand held retinoscopes and table top retinoscopes. The hand held retinoscopes segment dominated the global retinoscopes market in 2016, owing to factors such as ease of handling, growing demand among optometrists and ophthalmologists, and major players along with domestic players offering new products in this segment. Based on end-user, the market has been categorized into hospitals, optometry clinics, optical centers, and others. The optometry clinics segment is expected to dominate the global retinoscopes market during the forecast period, owing to rising number of independent optometrists and increasing patient preference for clinics for eye examinations.

Rising incidence of refractive errors such as hyperopia, myopia, presbyopia, and astigmatism, increasing geriatric population, and onset of online and retail stores offering vision correction instruments for patients suffering from refractive errors are factors expected to drive the global retinoscopes market during the forecast period. According to the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), an estimated 130 million people in the world were suffering from refractive errors in 2012, which led to an economic cost in lost productivity of US$ 250 Bn. Prevalence of refractive errors such as myopia, hyperopia, presbyopia, and astigmatism is increasing at a rapid pace which in turn is expected to propel the market from 2017 to 2025.

In terms of region, the global retinoscopes market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global retinoscopes market in 2016, owing to large population base suffering from myopia, presbyopia, and astigmatism, along with rising demand for hand held retinoscopes among optometrists. According to Prevent Blindness America, prevalence of myopia in the U.S. was estimated to be around 23.9% in 2015, with 34 million people suffering from myopia. The American Association of Ophthalmology (AAO) estimated that out of the total estimated population requiring vision correction in 2014, only 45% received an eye exam. By 2020, the number of patients requiring vision correction is expected to reach 196 million in the U.S. alone. Large undiagnosed population in the U.S., suffering from refractive errors, is expected to propel the growth of the retinoscopes market in North America during 2017-2025. Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR owing to factors such as alarming increase in patient population suffering from refractive errors including myopia especially in countries such as China, Singapore, and other south-east Asian countries, along with developing health care infrastructure in the region.

Major players in the global retinoscopes market include Welch Allyn (Hill Rom Holdings, Inc.), Zumax Medical Co., Ltd., Keeler Ltd., and HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG.

