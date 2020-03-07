Runtime Application Self-Protection Market 2019 Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics, Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights

The global runtime application self-protection market is growing at a rapid pace; mainly due to the rising security concerns and increasing number of DDOS attacks. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market of runtime application self-protection is booming and expected to gain importance over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2022).

Runtime application self-protection (RASP) is a security technology that is specially designed to build into an application and can detect and then prevent real-time application attacks. It prevents attacks by self-protecting or reconfiguring automatically without human intervention in response to certain conditions. RASP basically embeds security into the running application where it resides on the server. It then intercepts all calls to the system to ensure the security.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1536

Key Players:

Veracode (U.S.)

Waratek (Ireland)

Cigital, Inc. (U.S.)

Wipro (India)

Optiv Inc (U.S)

Hewlett-Packard (U.S.)

WhiteHat Security (U.S.)

VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (U.S.)

IMMUNIO (Canada)

Prevoty (U.S.)

Promon AS (Norway)

Segmentation:

The market for global runtime application self-protection market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, vertical and region. On the basis of the component, the segment is further segmented into solution and services. The solution segment consists of web applications, mobile applications, and others. The services segment consists of professional services and managed services. On basis of the deployment, the segment is further classified into on-premise and on-demand. On the basis of the organization size, the segment is further classified into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. Runtime application self-protection market covers a wide area of application areas such as BFSI, IT and telecommunications, government, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and many more.

Regional Analysis:

The market of runtime application self-protection appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants are forming a competitive landscape. North-America is dominating the global runtime application self-protection market with the largest market share due to the large presence of prominent vendors in this region.

Security firm Trend Micro Inc. has acquired Montréal, Canada-based Immunio Inc., a startup specializing in web application security, for an undisclosed price. Founded in 2013, Immunio sells a platform that offers runtime self-protection technology, which protects web apps against application-layer attacks. The platform offers protection services and hardens applications against common attacks targeting typical security weaknesses such as poor authentication and session management, code vulnerabilities, drive-by attacks and cross-site scripting or XXS attacks.

Asia Pacific offers growth opportunities for the RASP market to grow, as countries in this region are investing heavily in deploying RASP and compliance management solutions. The increasing dependence on the internet has increased vulnerabilities, providing opportunities for hackers and attackers. Many SMEs and large enterprise within the Asia Pacific region have been investing in the cybersecurity, owing to rising major issues of security breaches. The increasing number of cyber-attacks at the application layer, growing web and mobile application, and stringent government bylaws are anticipated to further propel the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

VASCO Data Security International, Inc., a global leader in digital solutions including identity, security, and business productivity, announced its ability to help organizations detect and mitigate mobile application overlay attacks through added functionality in the DIGIPASS for Apps Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) module.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/runtime-application-self-protection-market-1536

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Runtime Application Self-Protection Market: By Region, 2017-2022

Table 2 North America Runtime Application Self-Protection Market: By Country, 2017-2022

Table 3 Europe Runtime Application Self-Protection Market: By Country, 2017-2022

Table 4 Asia-Pacific Runtime Application Self-Protection Market: By Country, 2017-2022

Table 5 Middle East & Africa Runtime Application Self-Protection Market: By Country, 2017-2022

Table 6 Latin America Runtime Application Self-Protection Market: By Country, 2017-2022

Table 7 Global Runtime Application Self-Protection By Component Market: By Regions, 2017-2022

Table 8 North America Runtime Application Self-Protection By Component Market: By Country, 2017-2022

Table 9 Europe Runtime Application Self-Protection By Component Market: By Country, 2017-2022

Table10 Asia-Pacific Runtime Application Self-Protection By Component Market: By Country, 2017-2022

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]