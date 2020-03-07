Screenless Display Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast to 2027

Screenless display is projection technology where information is transferred via an electronic video source without the screen. With the evolution of technology in the area of interactive science screenless display is gaining traction. Screenless display gained popularity in 2013 when products such as virtual reality headsets, holographic videos, and retinal display bionic contact lenses were launched. Screenless display offer projection technology which is interactive, and is designed to solve problems related to miniaturization of modern communication technology. Lack of display space in screen based display offers an opportunity for screenless display products such as screenless mobile phones, tablets, PCs and others.

Holographic displays are primarily used as an alternative to screen for displaying images or pictures and are based on 2D technology. Advancement in holographic display technology has led to development of electro-holographic display in 3D technology where coated glass media is used as the projection surface.

Screenless Display Market: Drivers and Challenges

Issues related to portability and space restriction in the screen-based displays, comparatively low power consumptions, advancement in technology and growth in the 3D infrastructure, growing gaming industry and proliferation of large screens mobile phones across the globe are a few key factors impacting positively to the growth of global screenless display market.

However, lack of awareness among the population, security issues and privacy concerns and high initial capital investments are major factors hindering the growth of the market.

Screenless Display Market: Segmentation

Screenless display market can be segmented on the basis of technology, end-user industry and region

On the basis of technology, screenless display market can be segmented into VRD (Virtual Retinal Display), RSD (Retinal Scanning Display), LOE (Light Guided Optical Element) or Holographic Display.

On the basis of end-user industry, screenless display market can be segmented into healthcare, consumers, aerospace and defence, automotive and others.

Screenless Display Market: Regional Overview

Regionally, Screenless Display Market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa

North America and Western Europe regions are expected to contribute majorly to the revenue of global screenless display market. Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to have the maximum growth opportunities in the forecast period from 2017 to 2027.

Screenless Display Market: Competition Landscape

Several patents have been filed and many companies are working towards developing different aspects of screenless displays. Few prominent players in the Screenless Display Market include:Google Inc., Avegant Glyph, Sony Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Fujitsu ltd, Microsoft Corporation, Microvision, Olympus Corporation, BAE Systems, Displair Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Brother Industries, RealView Imaging Celluon Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated.

