Semiconductors For Wireless Communications Market 2019 to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook, Forecast 2027

With high performance smartphones and new operating systems, wireless semiconductors has undergone major changes, over the past few years. Furthermore, technological advancement and changing lifestyles has encouraged consumers to use internet anywhere and anytime through mobile phones, resulting into higher usage of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Semiconductors for wireless communications enable seamless communication with other wireless enabled devices. Wireless local area network (WLAN) adapters or WLAN cards utilize these chipsets for the high-speed transfer of data. Semiconductors for wireless communications include products such as cellular baseband processors, mobile Wi-Fi chips, Bluetooth transceivers, global positioning system (GPS) receivers, and near-field communication chips and others. Moreover, semiconductor vendors are currently advancing their offerings by integrating Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on the same silicon making them cheaper.

Semiconductors for Wireless Communications Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rapid advancements in wireless communication networks are thereby increasing the demand for semiconductors for wireless communications. In addition to this some of the prominent drivers for semiconductors for wireless communications market are factors such as increasing trends of IoT, benefits provided over cost and rigid nature of traditional semiconductors, and growing adoption of portable consumer electronic devices among others. On the other hand, factors such as high initial investments and technical complexities in embedded chipsets development may act as a major restraint for the semiconductors for wireless communications market.

Mobile Semiconductors for Wireless Communications Market: Segmentation

Semiconductors for wireless communications market can be segmented on the basis of products, application, and regions. On the basis of product the semiconductors for wireless communications market can be segmented into cellular baseband processors, mobile Wi-Fi chips, Bluetooth transceivers, global positioning system (GPS) receivers, and near-field communication chips and others. On the basis of application, the semiconductors for wireless communications market can be segmented as consumer electronics and automotive. Regionally, semiconductors for wireless communications market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

Mobile Semiconductors for Wireless Communications Market: Regional Outlook

Semiconductors for wireless communications market is dominated by the North America, and Western Europe region. North America dominance is attributed to the wide presence of key semiconductors for wireless communications providers, as well as U.S. is considered as the high adopter of connected technology. On the other hand, Asia Pacific Excl. Japan, and Japan is expected to grow at a significantly as compared to the other region in the semiconductors for wireless communications market and will see a good growth rate in the future. Asia Pacific Excl. Japan is expected to witness a significant adoption of new wireless communication standards. Eastern Europe, Latin America and MEA is expected to see a moderate growth rate in the semiconductors for wireless communications market.

Mobile Semiconductors for Wireless Communications Market: Competition Landscape

Among the prominent players involved in semiconductors for wireless communications market are focusing on organic as well as inorganic strategies to strengthen their position in the semiconductors for wireless communications market. Prominent players include Texas Instruments Inc.,Qualcomm Inc.,Broadcom Corp., Altair Semiconductor Inc. and NXP Semiconductors N.V., among other

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.