Smart Hospitality Management Market Key Players, Latest Trends, Future Strategies And Growth Forecast Till 2027

Smart hospitality management is a rising sector which leverages the hospitality via automated software and smart solutions using several digital technologies. These technologies can be controlled through smartphone apps in order to enhance the customer services. Such advanced technologies enable a great hospital management experience along with empowering the patients and guests to select the room types and number with the use of their mobile devices. These advantages are majorly propelling expansion in the global smart hospitality management market.

Furthermore, another factors which are also influencing the growth of the global smart hospitality management market are rapid penetration rate of social media, growing implementation of several smart appliances, deployment of cloud based services, and rising global inclination towards automation. However, along with various facilities of smart hospitality management, this management system also ensures to help the hospitality businesses for consistently providing high quality services as well as treatments to their patients. This factor is also positively influencing the growth of the global smart hospitality management market.

Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13282

Several other factors responsible for the exponential rise of the global smart hospitality management market include rapid use of IOT and smart applications in the healthcare sector. Besides this, rapid penetration rate of wireless communication devices and real-time control of HVAC, and remote based remote management facility are also providing major growth impetus to the global smart hospitality management market. Above all, rapid technological advancements in the healthcare sector and growing adoption of various energy management systems are also triggering the growth of the global smart hospitality management market.

With the growing usage of IT enabled services and the technology driven market, almost all the industries are transforming into technology driven industry. Hospitality industry is also transforming into technology driven industry by adapting smart hospitality solutions. The factors that are affecting smart hospitality market are growing usage of social media, cloud based services, implementation of smart appliances and marketing automation.

The smart hospitality management is also known as the process in which hotels, resorts and other business hotels are transforming their infrastructure by installing smart technologies in order to enhance, their offerings. The inclusion of these smart technologies in the hospitality sector is helping hospitality businesses to consistently provide better and quality services to their clients and guest.

Smart Hospitality Management includes wide range of smart hospitality solutions such as room automation, contact center, automated lighting management, video integration and other services. These Smart Hospitality Management solutions have improved the operational efficiency of hotel staff as wireless systems help them to move freely and provide quick customer service to guest. These Smart Hospitality Management solutions improves the guest experience and increases the loyalty among them.

Smart Hospitality Management Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the Smart Hospitality Management market is the increasing usage of smart and IOT applications in hospitality sector. There has been rise in the usage of connected devices and smart technologies across hotels, restaurants, travel agency to improve customer satisfaction. The other driving factors are usage of wireless communication devices, web based remote management, real-time HVAC control, and other.

The key challenge in the Smart Hospitality Management is the lack of IT department or the technically skilled personnel that can help in implementation and integration of technologies in the hotel. In many hotels there is no IT skilled personnel available that can help in smart technology management and help guest in making usage of smart appliances available in their room.

Another major challenge is the security threat. In hospitality sector, hotels and other service providers keeps personal information of their guest and allow guest to use Wi-Fi for business and other works. This increases the risk as smart technologies integrates all the information and in case of security breach, the private information of guest can be leaked.

Request For TOC @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13282

Smart Hospitality Management Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of Solutions:

Connected guest experience management

Hotel operation management

Automation management

Real-time monitoring management

Security management system

Segmentation on the basis of applications:

Hotels

Cruise

Resorts

Luxury Yachts

Business Hotels

Others

Key Contracts:

In November 2016, SMARTEQ has entered into the partnership with Swisscom hospitality in order to provide modern technology based hospitality solutions in Russia. This partnership will help Swisscom to implement connected hotel TV, high speed internet access, smart room control, VOIP solutions and other smart hospitality technologies.

In February 2016, Rainmaker has entered into the partnership with Cvent, an enterprise event management platform provider. This partnership will help Rainmaker in getting integrated platform to manage the guest needs and demand on the real time basis.

In Smart Hospitality Management market there are many vendors some of them are IBM, Cisco, Samsung, Wisuite, NEC, Oracle, Qualsoft, Honeywell, Siemens and others

Regional Overview

Presently, North America is holding the largest market share for Smart Hospitality Management due to high adoption of smart and Internet of Things based technologies among industries. The adoption of other technologies such as smart appliances, smart phones, and social media is also impacting the market for Smart Hospitality Management in a positive manner. Companies such as Cisco and IBM are also working towards the development of Smart Hospitality Management platforms in this market to enhance market opportunities.

In Europe region, the market for Smart Hospitality Management is witnessing high growth rate due to the increasing demand of smart technologies in the hotels for room management, video collaboration and for other technology based services.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Smart Hospitality ManagementMarket Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Smart Hospitality Management Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America

US & Canada

Latin America

Brazil, Argentina & Others

Western Europe

EU5

Nordics

Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and regions.

Report Highlights: