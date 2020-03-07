U.S., Europe and Japan Orthopedic Soft Tissue Surgical Procedures Market to Expand at a CAGR of 4.90% by 2020 End

The orthopedic soft tissue surgical procedures market has been segmented into surgeries such as rotator cuff repair, vaginal prolapse, lateral epicondylitis, Achilles, gluteal tendon and anterior cruciate ligament. The orthopedic soft tissue surgical procedures market offers lucrative business opportunities in developed regions such as the U.S., Europe and Japan due to periodic launch of technologically advanced surgical products by key players and increasing number of injuries caused by sports such as basketball, football and baseball.

For example, the American Orthopedic Society of Sport Medicine estimated that around 150,000 ACL injuries occur in the U.S. each year and the number of injuries is projected to increase in the near future. The aging population is at higher risk of developing orthopedic soft tissue injuries, and hence contributes significantly toward the expansion of the soft tissue repair market. The growing trend of minimally invasive surgeries and increasing number of patients opting for active lifestyle are also fueling the growth of the orthopedic soft tissue surgical procedures market.

According to the United Nations, developed regions such as Europe and North America (the U.S. and Canada) have highest percentage of aging population and are expected to grow at a higher percentage in future. This would increase the number of patients undergoing orthopedic soft tissue repair surgeries, thereby boosting market growth. However, high cost of surgeries and availability of effective non-operative treatment options such as NSAIDS and casting material are anticipated to restrain market growth.

This report provides a detailed study of various orthopedic soft tissue surgeries such as rotator cuff, vaginal prolapse, lateral epicondylitis, Achilles, gluteal tendon and anterior cruciate ligament. The market size and forecast for the each region — the U.S., Europe and Japan — have been provided for all the orthopedic soft tissue repair surgeries mentioned above. The market size and forecast in terms of USD million for each surgery has been provided for the period from 2012 to 2020, considering 2013 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period from 2014 to 2020 for each segment.

The market overview section of the report discusses the market dynamics with respect to the market drivers, restraints and opportunities. This section also covers market attractiveness analysis, event impact analysis and regulatory scenario in the orthopedic soft tissue surgical procedures market. In addition, the market overview section includes 2010 incidence data of soft tissue surgeries in the U.S., Europe and Japan. Market share (%) of major players operating in the market has also been provided for the year 2013, followed by a list of recommendations for existing and new players to enter and enhance market share.

The report concludes with the company profiles of key players operating in the various segments of the market. Each company profile includes business overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments. Prominent players that have been profiled in the report include Arthrex, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, DePuy Synthes, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Biomet, Inc. and Arthrocare Corporation.

