United States Pouchitis Treatment Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023

Pouchitis is a nonspecific inflammatory condition in the ileal pouch reservoir. It is a common complication following proctocolectomy and ileal pouch-anal anastomosis. The condition exclusively occurs in patients with underlying Ulcerative Colitis (UC) and is rarely seen in patients with Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP). Patients with UC or FAP opt for the Ileal Pouch-Anal Anastomosis (IPAA) surgery as a treatment and pouchitis appear as an outcome of this surgery in some cases.

On the basis of treatment, the Americas pouchitis treatment market is classified into antibiotics, probiotics, and others. The antibiotics segment held the largest market share in 2016.

On the basis of end-user, the Americas pouchitis treatment market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, research institutes, and others. In 2016, hospitals and clinics accounted for the largest share in the Americas pouchitis treatment market.

Regionally, the market is segmented into North America and South America. North America held the largest market share in 2016 and is estimated to reach USD 15.06 million by 2023.

Key Players

The key players in the Americas IBS treatment market are Allergan Plc, Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories, Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ardelyx, Inc., Nestle, Sebela Pharmaceuticals, Probi, Alfasigma USA, Inc., and others.

Study objectives

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments based on treatment, end-user, and region.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influence the Americas pouchitis treatment market

> To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the Americas pouchitis treatment market

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industries

> Potential Investors

> Medical Research Institutes

> Key Executive (CEO and COO) and Strategy Growth Managers

> Research Companies

Key Findings

> The major companies operating in the market are, Allergan Plc, Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, and Abbott Laboratories, among others

> Antibiotics segment registered USD 8.94 million market revenue in the year 2016 and is expected to grow during the forecast period

> Hospitals and clinics are the fastest growing segment, by end-user

Regional Analysis

Americas

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> South America

Table of Content

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Limitations

2.5 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

