Well Logging Tools Market Business Growth, Competitive Analysis, Current Scenarios, Upcoming Challenges and Comprehensive Research till 2024

Market Overview

The global well logging tools market is predicted to have a prodigious growth at 4.50% CAGR over the predicted years (2019-2024). Well logging is conducted in boreholes that are drilled for oil and gas, mineral, groundwater and geothermal exploration along with part of geotechnical and environmental studies. Logging tools gets inserted into the well for measuring the electromagnetic, radioactive, acoustic and electrical properties of subsurface formations. At times these tools are incorporated into drilling tools while at other times it is lowered in the well for collecting data. With technological advancements in the well logging industry, countless varieties of well logs have come up.

The well logging tools is predicted to witness a favorable growth with increase in oil discovery and various unconventional resource exploratory activities. Real time data gathering for maximizing production is a key factor that is likely to propel the market. Moreover, rise in the price of crude oil that has led to investments for practicing exploration and production activities.

Market Segmentation

MRFR report offers a wide segmental analysis of the well logging tools market on the basis of technology, well type and end-use.

Based on well type, the well logging tools market is segmented into offshore and land based.

Based on technology, the well logging tools market is segmented into e-line and sickline.

Based on end-use, the well logging tools market is segmented into metal and mining, oil and gas and water and wastewater.

Regional Analysis

By region, the well logging tools market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and North America.

North America will have an upper hand in the logging tools market over the predicted years. This is due to the presence of key players in this region that are opening doors for higher exploration activities in off shore and on shore areas. These favorable government regulations in this region is expected to proliferate the growth of the logging tools market here.

The logging tools market in the APAC region is predicted to have a favorable growth over the predicted years. Exploitation of shale resources especially in the US have increased the demand for rigs of higher specifications to enable drilling long horizontal wells with well logging tools. Moreover, in the APAC region, about 50 oil and gas fields having collective resources in Southeast Asia is predicted to get approval for development between 2019-2020.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the well logging tools market include ANTARES Datensysteme GmbH, BÖHLER Edelstahl GmbH & Co KG, TSL Technology Ltd, Gowell International LLC, Hunting Energy Services, Weatherford, GE Company, Baker Hughes Schlumberger and Royal Dutch Shell Halliburton.

Industry Related News

May 2019- PUC-Rio, Ouro Negro and Repsol Sinopec have entered into a partnership that will create robotic tools exclusively for the well integrity assessment and is predicted to reduce both risks and costs. The goal of this project is in creating a new tool inspecting wells aiming at P&A (plugging and abandonment) operations. The robotic system will work wonders in reducing costs, particularly those associated to rig time and well logging and also operational risks. This will help in optimizing the critical P&A process which is undertaken in mature basins during decommissioning.

