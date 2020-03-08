Airport Sleeping Pods Market | Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape 2025

Airport sleeping pods are characterized as miniaturized pay-as-you-go sleeping spaces in airports. The airport sleeping pods are used by passengers to rest in between flights. In general, passengers can be divided into different groups: the ones who are arriving, the ones who are departing, and the ones who are transferring from one place to another. Needs of these passengers vary in terms of usage of airport services and facilities. Some airline passengers are referred to as origin and destination (O&D) passengers. These passengers depart and arrive and avail airport facilities which includes parking, transportation within airports (car rental, rail, taxis, and buses), check-in services, processing of luggage, security checks, and others. For passengers who are in transit and have discretionary time waiting for their next flights; their needs are likely to be different from those of origin and destination passengers.

The time spent by the airline passengers in transit can vary from a few hours to a whole day. Airport facilities that can lodge passenger needs such as providing a place to take a quick nap, provide facilities for spa & massage, and free shower facilities offer an enjoyable and enhanced airport experience. Passengers travelling with families may want play areas for children, where kids can spend time while waiting to board the airplane. Passengers also prefer rooms that are equipped with dress changing facilities, baby crib, microwave, and others. Further, passengers that are on a business trip may prefer a lounge with all the business facilities that they can feel free to use, such as facilities to use the photocopy, scanning and fax machines among others. Growth in the number of air passengers is a key factor driving the global airport sleeping pods market.

Rise in concept of smart airports with passenger-friendly facilities and increase in number of air passengers and transit flights are some of the primary factors anticipated to augment the global airport sleeping pods market. Replacement of public utility model with commercial business model is one of the major market trends projected to create a positive impact on the global airport sleeping pods market. Emergence of the commercial business model has led to an increase in emphasis on non-aeronautical services such as ensuring the presence of greeters of airline passengers and availability of sufficient car parking space in airports.

Development of airport sleeping pods in developing and less developed countries is estimated to create further growth opportunities in the global airport sleeping pods market. Countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America region are yet to fully explore their airport management services, therefore implementation of airport sleeping pod facilities by the airports of these countries is estimated to play a crucial role in further driving the growth of the global airport sleeping pods market.

The global airport sleeping pods market is consolidated with the presence of only few leading players present in the market. Some of the key players operating in the airport sleeping pods market include GoSleep, SnoozeCube, napcabs, Minute Suites, SNOOZE AT MY SPACE, 9hours, and JetQuay.