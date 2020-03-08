Transparency Market Research (TMR) notes that the global alcohol based disinfectants market is characterized by the presence of several large and small players operating in it. The rivalry between the players is likely to increase as they are aimed at producing alcohol based disinfectants with increased efficacy in eliminating germs.

Focus on product innovation and adopting multiple strategies have proven to be a successful marketing approach by top players in the global alcohol based disinfectants market. The global alcohol based disinfectants market is expected to grow steadily due to the existence of large players who are investing in innovative branding ideas. Some of the leading players in the global alcohol based disinfectants market are 3M Company, BODE Chemie GmbH, Reckitt Benckiser, DuPont, and Johnson & Johnson.

According to TMR, the global alcohol based disinfectants market is projected to register a promising CAGR of 9.0% from 2014 to 2020. By the end of 2020, the market will be worth US$2.18 bn.

Out of the various applications of alcohol based disinfectants, the demand for hand sanitizers is expected to remain high in the next few years as they are more convenient to use and are used widely for preventing epidemic diseases. Region-wise, North America is expected to be leading one in the global alcohol based disinfectants market in the coming years. This is attributed to the trend that the region has seen substantial numbers of manufacturers in the past few years.

Rising Occurrence of Epidemic Diseases propels Demand for Hand Sanitizers containing Alcohol Based Disinfectants

Increasing awareness toward cleanliness and rising health awareness are key boosting factors for the global alcohol based disinfectants market. Alcohol based disinfectants are widely used in disinfecting clinical devices and clinical surface. In addition, they are also popularly used for maintaining proper hand hygiene. The immense use of hand sanitizers in hand hygiene applications facilitates the demand for alcohol based disinfectants. Rising awareness about maintaining personal hygiene in everyday life to stay healthy and fit, and growing epidemic diseases such as swine flu viruses, H1N1, and other microbial diseases are fueling the growth of the global alcohol based disinfectants market. Alcohol based disinfectants are not only applicable in hand sanitizing but also in food sanitization applications.

Rising incidence of health issues due to unhygienic lifestyle conditions has been driving the need for efficient germicides, thus bolstering the demand for alcohol based disinfectants. The rising use of alcohol based disinfectants help in sterilizing multiple equipment is also boosting the market. They have extensive application in the painting and cosmetic industry where they are used for removing harmful microorganisms. Alcohol based disinfectants are also substantially used in the industries such as aerosol spray, cleaning products, and soap preservatives.

Availability of Low-priced Non-alcoholic Disinfectants Hinders Market’s Growth

Some challenges come in the way of the growth of the alcohol based disinfectants market. The challenges mostly come from consumers who suffer skin-irritation problems from the use of alcohol based disinfectants. Alcohol based disinfectants are less effective in killing bacterial spores. Apart from these, cost-sensitive markets are also refraining from use of alcohol based disinfectants. Nevertheless, a robust growth momentum of the global alcohol based disinfectants market is likely to overcome some of these challenges over next few years.