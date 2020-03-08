Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market is Likely to be Worth US$2,908.1 mn by the End of 2025

Global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market: Overview

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin also referred as AAT, is a type of protein belongs to the class protease inhibitor. This protein is produced in the liver and is primarily functions to protect the lungs and liver from the harmful effects of other protein in the body. The AAT deficiency is genetic disorder that causes low and defective production of AAT proteins in liver which results in the accumulation of AAT in the liver and low amount of it in blood stream. The presence of AAT deficiency can be diagnosed using blood test, genetic tests and biopsy tests. Patients with severe AAT deficiency get affected by liver cirrhosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), and emphysema diseases. The diagnosis rate for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency across the globe is one of the crucial indicators of the alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market. The AAT deficiency disease can be treated using different therapeutic methods such as augmentation therapy, bronchodilators, corticosteroids, oxygen therapy and other treatment methods.

Global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market: Trends and Opportunities

The worldwide increase in the incidences and prevalence of respiratory diseases is projected to be key driving factor for the global AAT deficiency market during forecast period. According to the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), COPD affects more than 200 million people and is likely to be the fourth leading cause of death in the world by 2030, while asthma affects about 235 million people globally. AAT deficiency is most commonly observed in the North America and European countries which is likely to drive the market. The increasing awareness about AAT deficiency disorder in developed countries, technological development in in the production and purification of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin protein, and government initiatives for increasing blood and plasma derived products would boost the growth of global AAT deficiency treatment market.

Request A Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=26171

The AAT deficiency is common, but under diagnosed condition in most of countries. The slow diagnosis rates of AAT deficiency and high cost of treatment is likely to hamper growth of global AAT deficiency treatment market over forecast period. Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AD) mostly occurs in the Caucasian population of European descent, affecting approximately 100,000 Americans. However, most cases of A1AD are undetected, making alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency a highly under-diagnosed disorder. Also the treatment of AAT deficiency may lead to development of several chronic side effects such as back/joint pain, chest pain, musculoskeletal pain, rhinorrhea, sinusitis, fever, nausea, or shortness of breath, peripheral edema, and urticarial. These side effects can sometimes force a patient to discontinue the therapy as alpha-1 antitrypsin is a natural enzyme inhibitor product.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26171

Global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market: Geographical Segmentation

Geographically, the global AAT deficiency treatment market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The North America dominated the global AAT deficiency treatment market in 2016 and is likely to lose its market share to Europe by the end of 2025. Europe is projected to expand at highest CAGR during forecast period and is likely to gain its market share by the end of 2025. All the regions have been further segmented by countries, product type, by material and End-user segments. The competition matrix section included in the report is likely to assist the existing players to increase their market shares and new companies to establish their presence in the global AAT deficiency treatment market. The report also profiles major players in the market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Major companies competing in the non-vascular stents market, and profiled in the report include Grifols S.A., AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., CSL Behring LLC, Shire plc, Pfizer Inc., LFB Biomedicaments S.A., Kamada Ltd.

The Global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market has been segmented as follows:

Global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market, by Treatment Type

Augmentation Therapy Aralast Prolastin Zemaira/Respreeza Glassia

Bronchodilator

Corticosteroids

Oxygen Therapy

Others

Global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market, by Route of Administration