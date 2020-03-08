Antimicrobial Packaging Market Segmentation, Growth by Top Company, Application and Factor details for Business Developments with Global Forecast 2022

Summary

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market

Antimicrobial Packaging Market Overview

Antimicrobial packaging is acting as a hurdle which prevent degradation of total quality of food and provides protection against microorganisms. The increasing demand for produced antimicrobial products globally drive the market for such market majorly in the regions of Asia pacific. Factors such as increasing demand of healthy antimicrobial products as well as hygienic factor fueled the market of Antimicrobial packaging. Additionally, economic feasibility and viability of packaged food are factors that are expected to increase the demand in the antimicrobial packaging market

The report has analyzed the market based on the four segments: material, types and application in the regions of North America, Europe, APAC and rest of the world. On the basis of material it includes Plastic, Paper & Paperboard and others. Plastic packaging holds the largest share for antimicrobial packaging due to convenience and easy to carry nature. On the basis of packaging type it includes Bags, Pouches, carton packages and others. Moreover on the basis of application it includes Food & beverages, Healthcare, Personal care and others. Food & beverage sector holds the largest share due to factors such as rising awareness regarding consumer health and longer shelf life driving the market. The scope of the market has widened over many years owing to the flourishing markets of Asia pacific.

Key Players

The key players of global antimicrobial packaging market report include-

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Mondi Plc

PolyOne Corporation

Biocote Limited, Dunmore Corporation

Linpac Senior Holdings

Microban International

Oplon Pure Sciences Ltd.

Takex Labo Co. Ltd.

Regional Analysis of Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market

Asia pacific is referred as the largest & fastest growing market for Antimicrobial packaging, followed by Europe & North America. Asia Pacific is leading the global Antimicrobial Packaging Market due to the enormous demand for healthy products in order to fulfil requirement from the increasing population. Moreover, the increasingly hectic lifestyle of the working class is driving more consumers towards convenience and packaged foods & beverages.

As antimicrobial packaging is used widely by different industries, such as food & beverages and healthcare, the Asia-Pacific region witnessed major growth and becomes a large market for packaging solutions.

Europe takes second place in the Antimicrobial packaging market. Factors such as emergence of eco-friendly packaging technologies and the use of recycled material are driving the market in Europe.

