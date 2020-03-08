Asia Pacific Makeup Market – Latest Trend due to Changing Lifestyle Strikes Uptake

makeup products in Asia Pacific is expected to increase due to rise in the number of working women and changing patterns in mens grooming. Makeup has now become an integral part of personal care. Higher number of people in Asia Pacific can afford makeup products due to improvement in standard of living and growth in disposable income. Demand forproducts in Asia Pacific is expected to increase due to rise in the number of working women and changing patterns in mens grooming. Makeup has now become an integral part of personal care. Higher number of people in Asia Pacific can afford makeup products due to improvement in standard of living and growth in disposable income.

Furthermore, this growth has been supported by rapid expansion in fashion and film industries across Asia Pacific. Demand for organic or herbal makeup products is expected to bring about strategic changes in the offerings of large players in this market during the forecast period due to changing trends and preferences for organic products over synthetic products.

The makeup market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a healthy CAGR over the next six years due to increased usage of makeup products in major markets such as India, China, Japan, Malaysia and Indonesia. China is anticipated to be the largest consumer of makeup products, followed by Japan, by 2019. Rapid growth in middle class population and changing lifestyles of consumers in China would are estimated to boost the consumption of makeup products in the country during the forecast period.

India is the fastest growing market in Asia Pacific. It has become an important market for international brands due to its vast potential for growth. International companies such as L’Oréal S.A., Procter & Gamble Co., Coty Inc, Revlon Inc and Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. hold significant market shares in the makeup market in Asia Pacific. Widening distribution channels and developments in digital marketing would further boost the growth of these companies in the near future.

The makeup market in Asia Pacific was valued at USD 14.76 billion in 2013 and is expected to reach USD 22.31 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2013 to 2019. Major markets for makeup products such as Japan, Australia and New Zealand are anticipated to grow at a slower rate (CAGR below 4.5%)over the next six years. India is estimated to be the fastest growing market, expanding at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2013 to 2019. The makeup market in Japan is projected be grow at a CAGR of 2.2% over the next six years.

Widening distribution channels such as supermarkets/hypermarkets and departmental stores, and emergence of online marketing (e-retailers) are expected to increase the market growth during the forecast period. Strategic positioning of makeup products in supermarkets/ hypermarkets and strategic advertisements by leading brands across Asia Pacific would drive consumers to use makeup products to enhance their appearance.