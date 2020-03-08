Asia-Pacific X-ray Detector Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Asia-Pacific X-Ray Detector Market is expected to reach USD 0.45 billion by 2024 from USD 0.78 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of market for X-ray detector market, such as growing geriatric population and chronic diseases, growing government initiatives, declining prices and benefits offered by digital detectors, and reimbursement cuts for analog X-rays will increase the demand for digital systems.

The key market players for Asia-Pacific X-Ray Detector Market are listed below;

Agfa Healthcare,

Amptek, Inc.,

Analogic Corporation

Canon Inc.,

Detection Technology Oyj,

Fujifilm Medical Systems,

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.,

Konica Minolta, Inc.,

Moxtek, Inc.,

Perkinelmer, Inc.,

Rigaku Corporation,

Teledyne DALSA Inc.,

Thales Group,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Toshiba Corporation,

Varian Medical Systems,

GE Healthcare, Rayence Co., Ltd.,

Philips Healthcare,

Sydor Technologies,

Shawcor,

Yxlon International Gmbh,

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Application

End User

Geography

The Asia-Pacific X-ray detectors market is segmented based on product type, portability, application, end-user and geography.

Based on product types, namely flat panel detectors (FPD), computed radiography detectors (CRD), line scan detectors and, charged coupled devices detectors (CCD).

They are applied through all the forms of radiography allowing high sensitivity, high resolution, low noise and superior image quality.

Based on portability, the market is segmented into fixed detectors and portable detectors. In 2016, the portable detector segment dominated the market with XX% market share.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into medical imaging, dental imaging, security, veterinary and, industrial. The medical imaging application is further sub segmented into static imaging (general radiography and mammography) and dynamic imaging (general fluoroscopy, surgical imaging, and cardiovascular imaging).

On the basis of end users the market is segmented into hospitals, gynecology clinics, and community healthcare. In 2017, the hospitals segment dominates the Asia-Pacific X-ray detector market with more than XX% market share.

Based on Country, the market is segmented into into Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific X-Ray Detector market is segmented into 11 geographical regions, such as,

China,

Japan,

India,

South Korea,

Australia,

Thailand,

Malaysia,

Singapore,

Indonesia,

Philippines

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Asia-Pacific X-Ray Detector market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

