Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market | Business Insights, Trends, Outlook and Key Players 2019-2025

An automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS or AS/RS) consists of a variety of computer-controlled systems for automatically placing and retrieving loads from defined storage locations.

The Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems.

This report presents the worldwide Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.



The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Daifuku

Murata Machinery

Bastian Solutions

BEUMER

Konecranes

Space Magnum

Craftsman Automation

Pennar Industries

Conductix-Wampfler

Kardex India Storage



Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Breakdown Data by Type

Vertical

Horizontal



Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Breakdown Data by Application

Energy

Automotive & Transpotation

Logistics & Warehousing

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Other

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

