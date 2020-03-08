Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 4 Bn, Globally, by 2026

Transparency Market Research has released a new market report titled “Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.” According to the report, the global automotive battery thermal management system market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 38.04% during the forecast period.

Government incentives and subsidies, expanding charging infrastructure, enlarging battery life and performance, increased awareness about global temperature rise, development of fast electric vehicle chargers, and decreasing electric vehicle prices are primarily driving the electric vehicle market, which in turn is propelling the battery thermal management system. Batteries, are the power source for electric vehicles and their performance, life, and efficiency varies according to temperature. Thus, the battery thermal management system is an essential part of electric vehicles, as it maintains adequate temperature of the battery in order to enhance battery life and reduce life cycle cost. According to studies, battery life reduces by two months when the temperature of battery increases 1ºC in the range of 30ºC to 40ºC. Therefore, the battery thermal management system plays a vital role in increasing battery lifespan by maintaining adequate temperature of the battery. OEMs are incorporating advanced technologies into vehicles, such as advanced driver assistance system, regenerative braking system, hybrid technology, and electronic stability control. Increased number of electronic and electrical components increases the workload on the vehicles, which in turn raises the battery temperature. High density batteries, which are compact and have minimal surface area and consequently, significantly less heat dissipation rate, leads to increased battery temperature. Fast charging is are a key cause for increased battery temperature. The battery thermal management technology plays a vital role in maintaining adequate temperature of batteries for optimum performance

Active battery thermal managements systems are widely utilized owing to their simplicity and inexpensiveness. In an active battery thermal management system, coolant is force circulated through pipes surrounding the battery cells. The coolant used in a battery thermal management system can be air or liquid. Liquid based systems are popular owing to their cost-effectiveness and ability to maintain stable battery temperature. The air-based active battery thermal management system is simple and inexpensive; however, it becomes less effective at higher temperatures such as 40ºC to 55ºC.

The phase change material-based battery thermal management system has proven to be a reliable, inexpensive, and high performance technology, and hence, it is gaining popularity among the other electric vehicle battery thermal management systems. Phase change material offers advantage of low melting point and high latent heat. Moreover, the variation in temperature, during the phase change process, is minor. Paraffin is widely employed as a phase change material for the battery thermal management system. Several electric vehicle manufacturers utilize air cooling and heating technology and hence, the air cooling and heating segment accounted for a major share of the market, in terms of revenue, in 2017. However, the phase change material-based battery thermal management system segment is likely to expand at a significant CAGR of 48.19% during the forecast period owing to its compact structure, low cost, and better performance.

12 volt batteries are widely utilized in electric vehicles. These batteries are inexpensive and compact; therefore, several manufacturers use these in electric vehicles. The 12 volt segment of the global battery thermal management system market held a prominent share of the market, in terms of revenue, in 2017. However, the newly developed 48 volt batteries, which have larger power capacity and faster charging speed, owing to their lower power capacity and longer charging time, are gaining popularity. The 48 volt and higher capacity battery segment of the global battery thermal management system market is anticipated to expand at a prominent CAGR of 58.42% during the forecast period.

Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) batteries are preferred for electric vehicles owing to their excellent performance. Li-ion batteries possess advantages such as higher energy density, lighter weight, lower self-discharge rate, and longer life. Considering these advantages, vehicle manufacturers and consumers prefer Li-ion batteries. Increase in demand for electric vehicles lead to the mass manufacturing of Li-ion batteries and hence, these batteries became inexpensive. Major electric vehicle manufacturers prefer Li-ion batteries. Therefore, the conventional segment of the global automotive battery thermal management system market accounts for a prominent share of the market, in terms of revenue. However, the solid state batteries, which offers numerous advantages such as compactness, higher energy density than that of Li-ion batteries, and longer life span, are gaining popularity among electric vehicle manufacturers. Therefore, the segment is anticipated to expand at a prominent CAGR during the forecast period.