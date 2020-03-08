Automotive Virtual Pedal Market | Top Key Players Analysis, Trends, Global Size Forecast To 2026

The demand within the global automotive virtual pedal market has been rising on account of advancements in the field of automobile manufacturing. Automobile companies have been making serious efforts to ease and enhance the experience of owning and driving a car. Virtual pedal is a technology that helps people in opening their car’s boot-lid by placing their foot near the surface of an underpinned sensor. This can be done with the help of a single foot, thus, making it easier for people carrying items in their hands. The utility of a virtual pedal cannot be undermined as the former helps people from all walks of life.

The boot of a vehicle is usually used to store boxes, briefcases, and other items that are difficult to accommodate at the front seat. For individuals carrying heavy items all by themselves, a virtual pedal significantly eases the task of loading the items in the boot. Hence, the demand within the global automotive virtual pedal market has been rising at a sturdy rate in recent times. Virtual pedal especially helps people who go for shopping alone, and this is a key driver of market demand. Besides this, it holds tremendous utility for women travelling with infants. Henceforth, the global automotive virtual pedal market is projected to accumulate voluminous revenues in the years to follow.

Based on geography, the market for automotive virtual pedal in North America and Europe has been expanding at a robust pace. This owes to the growing trend for lone shopping and secluded lifestyles in these regions.

The automotive virtual pedal is an upgraded version of the automotive pedal. The virtual pedal is a sensor-operated technology, which enables the driver for contactless opening of the boot (trunk or dickie) of the vehicle. The sensor is embedded below the tail lid at the bottom rear-end of the vehicle, which can be operated by placing the foot beneath the sensor. It is an alternative to the older boot door handle technology where the boot could be accessed only by opening it with the handle or lever. Automotive virtual pedal increases user comfort and enables easier access to the boot.

The global automotive virtual pedal market is expected to expand as the mobility and adoption of advanced technologies in the automobile industry is expected to drive the automotive virtual pedal market. Rise in demand and adoption of autonomous vehicle and advance technology vehicles is anticipated to boost the demand for automotive virtual pedal, as these products can seamlessly integrate with all types of automobiles. Rise in deployment of safety systems in automobiles is also projected to drive the incorporation of virtual pedal in the next few years. It can be operated single handedly, as it is triggered with the help of a foot and can be operated even with the hand being occupied with luggage. High initial investment is anticipated to hamper the consistent expansion of the market.

The global automotive virtual pedal market can be segmented based on vehicle type, sales channel, and region. Based on vehicle type, the automotive virtual pedal market can be segmented into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Increased production of passenger vehicles around the world is expected to drive the passenger vehicle segment of the market during the forecast period. Increased per capita income, rapid urbanization, and expansion of the automotive industry in developing countries are key factors that are driving the demand for passenger vehicles. Consequently, convenience and security are the major factors which can increase and lead to a significant automotive virtual pedal market growth. Based on sales channel, the global automotive virtual pedal market can be split into OEMs and aftermarket. OEMs is the dominant segment, and it is expected dominate global automotive virtual pedal market during the forecast period. Major share of the automotive virtual pedal market is being held by the OEMs segment, as they provide inbuilt virtual pedal on the premium segment vehicles. Demand for automotive virtual pedal in the aftermarket is significant; however, installation of aftermarket automotive virtual pedal sensor is difficult and it is expensive. In terms of region, the automotive virtual pedal market can be divided into Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. Demand for automotive virtual pedal is expected to rise in Europe, as the region is home to major manufacturers of premium passenger vehicles and several top OEMs are situated in Europe, which in turn is likely to boost the automotive virtual pedal market in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is also expected to expand during the forecast period, as countries such as India and China, in the region, are among the top producer of automobiles, and they are also a major users, exporters, and importers of vehicles. Regions such as North America and Europe where the numbers of female drivers are more than that of other regions where automotive virtual pedal or contactless opening of boot can ease the operation for female drivers at the time of handful of luggage. It is convenient and easy to load and unload luggage in the boot via a virtual pedal. This is expected to be a major factor propelling the automotive virtual pedal market.

Key players operating in the global automotive virtual pedal market include Skoda, BMW, Audi, Ford, Land Rover, Seat, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, Changyi Auto Parts, and Brose Fahrzeugteile.

