Beer Market : Understanding the Key Product Segments and their Future 2016 – 2024 | Asia Pacific Breweries, Anheuser-Busch InBev Sapporo Breweries

Beer production has witnessed a swift growth over the past few years with production reaching from 1.3 bn hectoliters to 1.93 bn hectoliters in 1998 and 2011 respectively. Being the oldest consumed and brewed beverages in the word, the demand for beer is always at peak. These are indicators that the global beer market has significantly expanded over the last couple of years. Beer is used as an alcoholic luxury beverage consumed globally by a large population.

With the rise in luxury living, the demand for quality beer has also increased. As a result of this, manufacturers have scaled the number of breweries and are focusing on enhancing the manufacturing process. The increase in beer production is likely to increase the distribution channels of beer in the market ultimately registering high sales in the coming years.

The report presents an overview on various types of beers such as light beers, premium beers, malt liquors, imported beers, popular beers, nonalcoholic beers, super-premium beers, ice beers, and malt liquors. This study also presents an analysis in terms of geographical segmentation.

The report analyses every key aspect of the beer market at the global and regional level. The report estimates the market figures and presents an in depth analysis of the historical growth trajectory, current market situation, and future development prospects. The study answers questions relating to the key market players, prevailing trends, strength, weakness, opportunity, and threats of the market along with the competition dynamics of the global beer market.

Owing to the emergence of numerous local breweries, the global beer market has witnessed a significant growth over the last couple of years. The report provides detailed information on the different types of beers and their placing in the market. It also provides an outline on the revenue generated from production of the various kinds of beers.

The reports offers an in depth description on the geographical segments such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World. The consumption of beer in these regions is expected to rise in the forecast period owing to increase in disposable income of consumers.

The increasing promotional activities along with strong marketing strategies is also expected to augment the growth of the global beer market. Rise in the number of population consuming beer and social recognition of beer being considered as a drink are some of the major growth drivers of the global beer market.

However, fluctuating rate in employee retention, and volatile consumer spending owing to economic burden is likely to inhibit the growth of the global beer market. Factors such as climatic changes, strict government regulations, high taxes in various regions, social and demographic norms, and emergence of inexpensive substitutes are also anticipated to impede the sales of beer in the upcoming years.

Although, it is expected that with the emergence of economies from financial crisis, the growth of the beer market will also escalate. Moreover, investments made in innovative beer brews and smart marketing approaches are likely to present manufacturers of beer with beneficial opportunities in future.

The report also discusses the recent developments, approaches, and financial status of the key market players operating in the global beer market. The leading companies in the global beer market are Asia Pacific Breweries, Anheuser-Busch InBev Sapporo Breweries, Asahi Breweries, Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Grupo Modelo, Molson Coors Brewing Company, Heineken N.V., Kirin Brewery, Tsingtao Breweries, and Yanjing Brewery.