Bioinformatics Market Bring A New Era To Education In Upcoming Years, Promising Players (Accelrys Inc., ID Business Solutions, Ltd., Affymetrix Inc., CLC bio A/S, Agilent Technologies)

Perpetually advancing information technology (IT) and thereby expansion of application area of information technology into biotechnology and life science industry is escalating the growth of the bioinformatics market globally. Bioinformatics is widely used in recording, processing, and converting the data obtained from research and development activities related to life sciences namely, biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical and agricultural fields; into computerized digital data that can be later used to expedite further research. This report covers the market analysis for various platforms, tools, and services commercially available in bioinformatics technology that helps deliver advanced information technology to ever growing life science fields such as molecular biology, genetics, biotechnology, biopharmaceuticals, and other life sciences.

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the global bioinformatics market and helps in understanding the various driving factors for the growth of the market. The market overview section of bioinformatics market report includes market dynamics and trends, which are further divided into factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of bioinformatics market globally. These factors together give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global bioinformatics market. Impact factors such as market attractiveness analysis (by geography), market share analysis by key players and Porter’s five forces (bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitutes, threat of new entrants and competitive rivalry) analysis have also been explained in the market overview section of the report. Further, this report includes average selling price analysis (in terms of USD) and value chain analysis of bioinformatics market.

The global bioinformatics market is classified based on platforms, tools and services. The platforms segment includes market analysis of sequence manipulation platforms, sequence alignment platforms, sequence analysis platforms and structural analysis platforms. Tools market includes analysis for general knowledge management tools and specialized knowledge management tools. The services segment includes market analysis of sequencing services, database and management services, data analysis services and other services. A thorough market analysis and forecast for these segments has been provided in this study, in terms of market revenue (USD million) for the period 2012 to 2020. The report also provides compounded annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each segment type for the forecast period of 2014 to 2020, while market size estimations have been made considering 2013 as the base year.

Further, the global bioinformatics market is classified into applications namely, preventive medicine, molecular medicine, gene therapy, drug development and others. The present and future market sizes (in terms of USD million) of the above mentioned application segments have been given in the report for the period of 2012- 2020 along with their compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the period 2014 to 2020. The study further provides recommendations that would be useful for the current and future market players to sustain and grow in the global bioinformatics market.

The report further includes market analysis of regional markets namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). A thorough market analysis and forecast for these regional markets has been provided in this study, in terms of market revenue (USD million) for the period 2012 to 2020. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each regional market for the forecast period of 2014 to 2020, while market size estimations have been made considering 2013 as the base year.

This report concludes with the company profiles section, which includes key information about the major players in this market. Some of the key players profiled in this report include Accelrys, Inc., Affymetrix, Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., CLC bio A/S, GenoLogics Life Sciences Software, Inc., ID Business Solutions Ltd. and Illumina, Inc.

