Black Tea Extracts Market to Witness Astonishing Growth and Developments 2017- 2027

Black tea is the most popular tea in the world. Black tea extract is rich in of Vitamin C, zinc, iron, magnesium, copper, manganese, potassium, fluoride and calcium. Black tea extract have more anti-oxidants as compared to green tea, and are anti-allergic, anti-viral and anti-spasmodic. Black tea extract is derived from powdered form powdered leaves of black tea. These leaves come from a plant called Camellia sinesis. Camellia sinensis is the plant from which green tea, oolong, white tea and other forms of tea is derived. Black tea is processed in a different way than green tea.

Green tea comes from ripe, fresh leaves, while black tea is derived from the oxidization of the leaves from the sun gives them their black color, the oxidization process. Black tea extracts consist of various health benefits, and it has also less astringent and had a mellower flavor than other teas. Black tea leaves are rolled and crushed, then allowed to ferment fully. This imparts the dark color and rich characteristic flavor of black tea that ranges from delicate to robust.

The Benefits of black tea are equal to green tea in terms of antioxidant capacities because black tea consists of the aflavins as green tea consist of catechins in the same antioxidant potency.

Black Tea Extracts Market Segmentation

Black Tea Extracts market can be segmented on the basis of form, product type and applications. Based on forms, Black Tea Extracts is segmented into liquid, encapsulated and powder. Most of the powder extracts are spray dried. Based on application, black tea extracts are segmented into functional food, beverages, cosmetics, beauty supplements, dietary supplement & herbal/natural medicine. Black tea extract helps in adjusting blood lipid extraordinarily, blood serum cholesterol, and fights against atheroma hardening, improves blood consistency.

On the basis of product type it is segmented as hot water soluble and cold water soluble extracts.

Black tea may not get have all the benefits that green tea does, but they do come from the same plant and have many of the same properties. Each also has unique properties as a result of processing, which is why it is best when both are used in combination. Green tea can provide powerful antioxidants that black tea cannot, and black tea can fight inflammation with even more efficacy than green tea.

Black Tea Extracts Market Trends and Market Drivers:

Black Tea Extracts market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period. Growth of Black Tea Extracts market is driven by its wide applications in the cosmetics and food additives industry. Other factors attributable to the high growth include rising health conscious consumers, increasing purchasing power, rise in per capita health expenditure. Presence of natural ingredients in Black Tea Extracts coupled with growing awareness regarding its health benefits contributes significantly to its volume growth over the forecast period.

Regional Outlook of Black Tea Extracts Market:

On the basis of geographical market segment, it is segmented into seven different regions: North America, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia-Pacific region, Japan and Middle East and Africa. In regional segments, North America is projected to hold a relatively high share in terms of market value. Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to witness relatively high growth in the black tea extracts market owing to the rising health consciousness and increasing disposable income in the region.

Black Tea Extracts Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Black Tea Extracts market include Finlays, Synthite, Martin Bauer Group, Autocrat LLC, AVT Natural, Phyto Life Sciences P. Ltd, Amax NutraSource, Inc, Teawolf, Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd, Tea&Coffee – Haldin and Blueberry Agro Products Pvt Ltd.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.