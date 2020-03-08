Bluetooth-enabled Motor Testers Market: Granular View of The Market from Various End-Use Segments

Motor-testing devices help in detecting the failure or error in a motor, making the repair work easier and more rapid. Moreover, motor testers are also used to detect motor-related issues before they arise. Motor testers satisfy requirements for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance of electric motors, rotating equipment, and generators. Motor testers provide comprehensive, detailed test data and results. They provide industrial motor repair and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and motor manufacturers. Motor testers are employed to evaluate the condition of motors and motorized devices.

Motor testers help professionals associated with the maintenance of motors to improve the uptime and reliability of motorized systems. Use of the Bluetooth technology facilitates operating of an instrument from up to 10 meters away. Bluetooth is embedded in these motor-testing devices to improve their usage. Bluetooth motor testers are testers that can be operated from a distance to help the operator in analyzing the motor issue, without attaching the device to the motor. Bluetooth allows the operator to stay at a safe distance from the motor and safely conduct the testing.

Bluetooth test solutions need to undergo the traditional Basic Rate and EDR tests and calculate low-energy performance so as to reduce the test cost and improve the test time. Motor testers are used in order to avoid damage, inefficient use, and costly downtime. . Malfunctioning of motors can be fatal. Sometimes, it may lead to catastrophic fire and harm the operator. Hence, testing of motors from a safe distance is preferred.

The Bluetooth-enabled motor tester helps in analyzing the motor functioning and detects if there is any issue before the motor condition worsens. This prevents motors from getting damaged entirely, as issues are detected beforehand. This enhances the life of motors. Thus, Bluetooth-enabled motor testers market help save costs. Lesser expenses are achieved due to Bluetooth enabled motor testers, which helps in extensive use, and is projected to escalate the market growth in the prognosis period.

Bluetooth-enabled motor testers are easy to use and implement as they are wireless due to adoption of the Bluetooth technology. There are many Bluetooth enabled motor testers for higher productivity, decent operator conditions, and safer environment. This increases the adoption of the devices in the range of industry verticals. Hence, drives the Bluetooth enabled motor tester market growth.

However, Bluetooth-enabled motor testers market are expensive and costs incurred for regular maintenance of these devices are high. This is likely to restrain the market during the forecast period.

Bluetooth-enabled motor testers market are segmented on testing type, motor type, component and region. Bluetooth-enabled motor testers market examine power usage, condition of windings, component temperature, bearing and unbalance vibration, shaft alignment, pull-in current, run uptime and vibrations, and cost downtime. Based on motor type, the Bluetooth-enabled motor testers market can be segmented into EC-/BLDC-motors, DC-motors, AC-motors, and components. Based on component, the market can be divided into hardware and services.

In terms of region, the global Bluetooth-enabled motor testers market can be classified into North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA). During the forecast period, the market in APAC is projected to expand at a significant growth rate, due to rise in the adoption of innovative technologies and increase in investments for digital revolution in the region. Untapped potential of the mechanical industry in Germany is projected to drive the Europe Bluetooth-enabled motor testers market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the Bluetooth-enabled motor testers market are HIOKI E.E. CORPORATION, ALL-TEST Pro, LLC, SKF, Magtrol, Megger, AspenCore, Transcat, Inc., Electro-Meters, Intertek Group plc, Fluke Corporation and Davis Instruments.